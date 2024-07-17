GOING FOR IT! Inspirational Stories & Advice From The Worlds Biggest Stars, Public Figures, and Industry Legends

Going For It! Book By Paul Salfen

Paul Salfen's "GOING FOR IT!" - A Treasure Trove of Life-Changing Stories and Advice from The Worlds Biggest Stars, Public Figures, and Industry Legends

This book is designed to educate youth, entertain the masses, and inspire anyone who turns its pages.” — Paul Salfen

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned TV host, producer, writer, and editor Paul Salfen has unveiled his latest work, "GOING FOR IT!", a captivating collection of stories and life advice from some of the most iconic figures in film, music, sports, and business.

With a foreword by NFL legend and Hall of Famer Drew Pearson, who co-hosted with Salfen on "The Drew Pearson Show," "Drew Pearson Live," and "The Ultimate Hail Mary," the book is packed with invaluable wisdom and “Hail Mary Moments” given by household names that came from all walks of life. These are pivotal points in life where one must take a bold leap, a concept developed by Salfen and Pearson during their interviews. A bold leap that can change a life, simply by GOING FOR IT!

The journey began when former Dallas Cowboys star Pearson offered Salfen an opportunity, leading to millions enjoying his interviews on FOX Sports, ABC, CW, Netflix, KTXD, Comcast SportsNet, and online. Salfen has also made significant contributions to top publications and appeared on every major network, both nationally and internationally.

"GOING FOR IT!" showcases insights from an extraordinary lineup, including Garth Brooks, Metallica, Mike Tyson, Sir Richard Branson, Mark Cuban, Buzz Aldrin, Beyoncé, Tyler Perry, deadmau5, Tom Cruise, Ice Cube, the late Larry King, and many more. Their shared wisdom and stories make this book an ideal choice for personal collections, professional gifts, educational curriculums, and coffee table reads.

The book has already generated excitement among retail stores, schools, libraries, conferences, and media. “This book has taken years out of my life, but if I’ve inspired anyone and given them inspiration to keep going, then it was all worth it,” Salfen reflects. His speech at the Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy, spurred by his friend Trammell S. Crow, revealed the powerful impact of hearing about the relentless drive of their heroes, showing students that success is within their reach.

The book launch party at Mexican Sugar in Dallas was a resounding success, and Salfen will soon embark on a nationwide tour, featuring appearances and speeches. "GOING FOR IT!" has already been integrated into a professor's curriculum at Southern Methodist University (SMU), where it is now a required read.

"GOING FOR IT!" is available on Amazon, in retail stores, and bookstores across the country.

