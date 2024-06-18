SHATTR Launches Immersive Leadership Experience for Aspiring Executive Women
EINPresswire.com/ -- SHATTR proudly announces its official launch as the premier membership network and immersive leadership experience designed specifically for women aspiring to senior leadership roles.
The SHATTR experience features small group cohorts led by International Coach Federation (ICF) PCC credentialed Executive Coaches. Alongside the intimate learning groups, members benefit from a vast network of professional women, direct access to and discussions with C-Suite leaders, learning circles, and more, all conveniently accessible through the SHATTR app.“At SHATTR, we have one goal: to support women on their path to executive leadership,” said SHATTR Co-Founder MJ O’Leary. “Our curriculum, developed by experts in learning design, utilizes assessments and interactive opportunities to ensure concepts take root and lead to meaningful growth.”
SHATTR employs a “LEARN-TRY-APPLY” approach, where members are guided through monthly challenges by their coach. This method helps members develop and apply essential executive skills. “We are lifting up early-stage career women who aspire to the executive ranks. By giving our members access to an Executive Coach and a cohort of women to share in their leadership development journey, they go further, faster,” said Jenny Fenig, one of SHATTR’s Founding Executive Coaches.
About SHATTR
SHATTR is dedicated to empowering women with the skills, confidence, and connections needed to achieve senior leadership roles. By combining expert coaching with a robust professional network, SHATTR creates a supportive environment where women can thrive. For more information and to apply for an upcoming cohort visit weshattr.com.
