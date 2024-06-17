Howard University, PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship (HUxPNC) to Celebrate Juneteenth, Future of Black Entrepreneurship with Second Annual Black Commerce Conference

WASHINGTON – This Juneteenth, The Howard University and PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship will bring together hundreds of HBCU students, faculty, and aspiring and established Black entrepreneurs for its second annual Black Commerce Conference. Under the theme "Black Commerce: The Future of Entrepreneurship," the event is designed to embody the essence of Juneteenth, celebrating the resounding momentum of Black entrepreneurship worldwide. Set to take place June 19-22 at the prestigious Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, this year's event promises to be a beacon of inspiration. The conference will feature distinguished figures and trailblazers like U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams (GA-05), former NBA All-Star and sports entrepreneur Baron Davis, Honey Pot founder Bea Dixon, artist Eric Roberson, former WNBA player and Atlanta Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery, and more.

“We eagerly anticipate the gathering of innovators, thought leaders, change-makers and allies for a truly transformative experience. This conference serves as a guiding light, showcasing avenues to prosperity and celebrating the limitless potential of Black entrepreneurship," said Erin Horne McKinney, national executive director, HUxPNC. "It's a privilege to lead this initiative, nurturing an environment where collaboration flourishes, ideas thrive, and networks expand. In partnership with our supporters, we're committed to laying the foundation for a future where Black economic empowerment knows no limits."

The conference will feature a variety of engaging, interactive and entertaining panels and sessions with nationally recognized leaders, facilitators and talent, elevating intergenerational conversations about Black entrepreneurship while uplifting notable HBCU alumni in the business, tech, entertainment and education sectors. The highlight of the kickoff event includes:

JUNETEENTH MUSIC FEST FEATURING SINGER-SONGWRITER ERIC ROBERSON Howard alum and recording artist Eric Roberson will perform a riveting set with a live band, with additional featured performances from recording artists Elle Varner and Kevin Ross .



"We are proud to continue our support for the Center and its important work, including its cornerstone, annual Black Commerce Conference,” said Richard Bynum, chief corporate responsibility officer for The PNC Financial Services Group. “This event showcases our shared dedication to advancing economic equity and uplifting the next wave of Black entrepreneurs. By fostering collaboration and innovation with HBCUs, we’re furthering our efforts to ignite impactful transformations in communities nationwide."

Additional conference highlights include:

Opening reception and Juneteenth celebration

Expert-led workshops

Celebrity fireside chats

Resource fair

HBCU student social

Black Commerce Gala

Black Tech Saturday

Session and Workshop Tracts include:

AI: Funding Black AI Founders for the Future

For the Culture: Creating Space for Black Entrepreneurship in Media

Fireside Chat: Building A Wealth Plan: Lessons in Investing, Technology, and Entrepreneurship

More Than Independent: Creating A Business as A Creative Entrepreneur Panel

Building Public-Private Partnerships to Economically Empower Our Communities

From Startup to Exit: Growing Towards Acquisition

From NIL to Ownership: Controlling our Destiny Beyond the Playing Field

Registration for the 2024 Black Commerce Conference is now open. For more information about the initiative, please visit www.black-commerce.com.

