$3 Million to Help in the Care of People With Autism

The Anderson Center for Autism Executive Director and CEO Patrick D. Paul said, “We want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for visiting the Anderson Center for Autism today. We would also like to thank her for the impactful grant we received to support the building of New Dellinwood, a location which will be instrumental in training professionals of the future in supporting neurodiverse and autistic individuals.”

The Anderson Center for Autism accommodates preschool, children’s and adult’s services throughout the Hudson Valley. Anderson Early Learning Academy is a state approved program that provides children ages three to five opportunities to learn in an environment that is developmentally appropriate and teaches the skills needed to be successful in kindergarten. The Center also provides educational, residential, recreational and life skills services to child with autism ages five to 21. Additionally, the Center provides various adult supportive services such as the day habilitation program, the community integration group and a residential program.

New York State Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “By investing in the rehabilitation of this facility, there is a resounding message that our children and families are supported here in New York State. We thank Governor Kathy Hochul for having the foresight to help fund valuable services for our vulnerable children, particularly those with autism. The benefits of this investment will be evidenced socially, emotionally, physically, and educationally.”

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Kerri Neifeld said, “OPWDD applauds Governor Hochul’s commitment to this exciting initiative and to ensuring that school-aged youth with developmental disabilities receive the support they need to thrive. Autism is the fastest growing diagnosis in the field of developmental disability, especially in children. By providing these youth with the supports they need at an early age, New York is ensuring that they have the building blocks to live independent lives and fully participate in their communities as adults.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “The Anderson Center is an incredible organization dedicated to building a Hudson Valley where everyone belongs. They ensure that our friends and family with disabilities have safe places to learn and exciting opportunities to carve out their own paths within our workforce and the wider community. We're thrilled about this new capital funding for the Staatsburg campus and the support it will bring to ensuring the contributions of our neighbors with disabilities are honored and valued. We thank Governor Hochul for championing this important funding.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “Anderson Center for Autism has been a pioneer in caring and innovative approaches to service delivery and education for those on the spectrum and their families. I thank Governor Hochul for her support of this important initiative to transform this historic building into a much-needed workforce development and training center here in the Hudson Valley.”

County Executive Sue Serino said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul for this investment and her focus on behavioral health. All too often, those with the greatest needs left behind. Funding for this innovative project will not only support those served by the Anderson Center, but also help secure the needed workforce for our future.”