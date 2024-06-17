Third Wave Digital Wins Marcom Awards for Sunoco Video Series and Animation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Third Wave Digital, Middle Georgia's top tier full-service creative agency, is thrilled to announce its latest achievement, earning two awards from the acclaimed Marcom Awards. These awards, recognized globally for excellence in marketing and communication, serve as a testament to Third Wave Digital's commitment to innovation and creativity.
The pinnacle of achievement was reached with the prestigious Platinum Award in the Creative Video Series category. This accolade was awarded to Third Wave Digital in collaboration with Sunoco, one of our prominent clients. For this award, we submitted our Pump Media Creative Videos which captivate millions of consumers daily through engaging video content featured on gas station pumps across the nation.
In addition to this remarkable achievement, Third Wave Digital proudly secured the Gold Award in the Creative Animation category. The award-winning animation project showcased the iconic "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign, masterfully integrated with Sunoco branding, for Sunoco's annual brand show.
The assistant project manager for Sunoco, Chase DuCharme, had this to say, “Our entire team puts in so much hard work with everything that we do. It’s an honor to represent ourselves and Sunoco with these amazing creative awards. I look forward to seeing what our team can create for them in 2024.”
For over 25 years Third Wave Digital has been in the business of providing communication excellence to our clients through digital and traditional marketing & advertising services. Third Wave Digital is headquartered in Macon, Georgia and serves clients across the United States. Third Wave Digital offers a comprehensive array of services from website development, hosting and technical support to digital marketing and traditional advertising agency services. Specialty services include complete video production and post-production editing facilities, licensed drone operators and 2D-3D animation capabilities. For more information, contact Third Wave Digital at 1-888-578-7865 or at www.thirdwavedigital.com.
