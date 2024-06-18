VICTORIA WU BREAKS DOWN BUBBLE TEA BARS FOR WJLA IN DC
“The Drink” from East Asia is seemingly everywhere this summer
It's all about the ‘chew’ -- as with coffee drinks and smoothies, there are dozens of flavors and combinations with ‘bubble’ treats on the bottom. It’s grown beyond just tea into ‘Bubble Drinks’!”MANASSAS, VA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First created in Taiwan in the early 1980s, Bubble Tea is one of the most popular and “Instagramable” beverage trends in the world today. The rise of specialty coffee drinks and smoothies paved the way for an approach that combines the appeal of both.
— Victoria Wu, Co-Owner of Cakes By Happy Eatery
“This beverage is about the ‘chew’,” says Victoria Wu of Cakes by Happy Eatery, one of two sisters who the popular bakery and café that is a staple in Manassas, Virginia, “and just as you find coffee drinks and smoothies, there are dozens of flavors, combinations and variations with a specific ‘bubble’ treat on the bottom of the cup. It’s also grown way beyond just using tea into a category we’re now calling ‘Bubble Drinks’!”
Wu visited WJLA’s “Good Morning Washington” on May 28th to sample and discuss the Bubble Drinks trend and all its versatile options: https://wjla.com/good-morning-washington/dish-drink/washington-wakes-up-with-bubble-tea-a-tasty-trend-to-close-aanhpi-month# .
Wu showed hosts Eileen Whelan and Britt Waters at a very contemporary Bubble Tea Bar how to make both coffee and tea versions of bubble drinks, as well as variations featuring exotic lemonades and staples such as Thai Ice Tea and additives such as rose syrup.
The “chew” are pearl-size bubbles made with tapioca and sipped through a fat straw. You drink the beverage and “chew” the bubbles all in one sip. The original/classic Bubble Tea is a sweet tea latte served over those iconic bubbles, while contemporary “Bubble Drinks” include a wide variety of beverages that feature the signature “chew” -- bubble (tapioca), poppers (small balls filled with fruit juice), and jelly (flavored jelly made with regular or vegetable gelatin).
Menu offerings are plentiful with an array of options, including brown sugar bubble tea, Thai Iced Tea, and many non-tea options. Summer favorites include Lychee, Mango, or Pina Colada; more creative options include Boba-Chata (tea and horchata) or taro pudding; new combinations showing up this season include Matcha Cream Strawberry Lattes or Chai with Salted Caramel.
“I really like the Vietnamese Bubble Latte (dark-roasted chicory coffee with sweet milk and coffee jellies),” says Wu. “We’re also seeing things like strawberry/banana or triple berry fruit smoothies – or any fruit blend – with tapioca or fruit poppers. In the bakery, we’ve been trying frozen hot chocolate, cookies n’ cream, cotton candy and rose bubble tea – the sky’s the limit!”
About Cakes by Happy Eatery
Known regionally for their inventive, fabulous and versatile creations in the kitchen, Cakes By Happy Eatery was founded in 1984 by Woei and Fu-Mei Wu and have been Manassas since 2009. Two of their daughters – Victoria and Emily –operate the business today and have since 2000, although their mother Fu-Mei
still comes in almost every day and is still the defacto matriarch.
The sisters create and design custom cakes and dessert bars that showcase every kind of special occasion, event or season, producing pieces of art that taste incredibly delicious. Their full-service bakery includes an onsite café for dining throughout the day, and also operate a thriving catering business featuring cakes are baked from scratch daily and never frozen (besides ice cream cakes) by a team of very talented bakers and pastry chefs.
Victoria and Emily are both regularly featured as guests and dessert experts on NBC, FOX, ABC, and CBS affiliates in Maryland, DC, and is known for showcasing cutting-edge trends and creative recipes and presentation designs. For further information go to www.cakesbyhappyeatery.com
