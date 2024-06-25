Founders Group International Unifies Facility Management Operations with FacilityONE, for Enhanced Efficiency & Insight
FacilityONE announces its newest client Founders Group International, headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC, which recently onboarded the UNITY Solutions Suite.
The implementation process was smooth and the software is user-friendly, allowing our team to quickly begin taking advantage of everything FacilityONE offers.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FacilityONE is pleased to announce its newest client Founders Group International, headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC, which recently onboarded the UNITY Solutions Suite.
Founders Group International, Myrtle Beach’s largest golf course ownership group, was looking for one software solution to centralize facility management operations across their 18 facilities and 21 courses managed. FacilityONE fits the bill with the UNITY Solutions Suite which provides the ability to collect and access facility data, create and track work orders as well as view comprehensive reports in one organized platform. FacilityONE supports clients with hands-on implementation and ongoing US-based client support available 24/7/365 via phone and email.
"We have enjoyed a seamless transition to FacilityONE and are excited about the facility management operation efficiencies its software is helping us create," said Steve Mays, President of Founders Group International. "The implementation process was smooth and the software is user-friendly, allowing our team to quickly begin taking advantage of everything FacilityONE offers."
One stand-out feature of the UNITY Solutions Suite is the Quick Request Page. As an alternative to sending an email or calling in a request, this online portal allows managers and team members from any of the 18 golf courses to efficiently submit a work order without the process of entering credentials into the system. Work orders can be created in seconds from computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
The UNITY Solutions Suite also provides the opportunity to monitor the progress of work orders to ensure timely and thorough completion. In just the first month of usage, the facility management team throughout Founders Group International closed 102 work orders, which were completed in an average of just under 3 days.
“Clients like Founders Group International that adopt the system quickly and leverage its abilities rapidly realize its benefits. Utilizing a centralized system enhances communication, increases productivity, and serves as a cost-effective way to execute and analyze facility management operations,” commented FacilityONE CEO, Pierre Harrison, “Founders Group International is setting its clubs up for both immediate and sustainable success with the UNITY Solutions Suite.”
About FacilityONE
Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, FacilityONE proudly serves a diverse portfolio of clients, facilities, and technicians throughout the world. FacilityONE partners with clients to provide simple facilities management solutions, including interactive maps, which feature instant access to facility data, workflows, and analytics. The easy and effective solutions provided by FacilityONE enhance a building’s functionality, economic lifespan, and employee productivity, while easily integrating into existing programs and processes.
