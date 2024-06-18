The Scribe's Institute hosts The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Gala for Learning and Literacy
Empowering future leaders with a night of learning, literacy, and legacy in Hartford on June 22, 2024. #MLKGalaHARTFORD , CT, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scribe’s Institute proudly announces its 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Gala for Learning and Literacy, taking place on June 22, 2024, at the Hartford Marriott Downtown. This prestigious event promises an evening filled with inspiration, celebration, and a shared commitment to nurturing bright young minds.
A Night to Remember
The gala will feature an exquisite meal, DJ and dancing, a silent auction, and an awards ceremony to honor champions of education and global justice.
Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders Today
Since its inception in 2009 by visionary Dr. Aaron Lewis, The Scribe’s Institute has led educational transformation efforts. Dedicated to serving urban children within the Greater Hartford region, we have introduced over 1000 students to literacy, language, STEM, and robotics. Our gala represents our commitment to education and community, raising essential funds to ensure these programs remain accessible and tuition-free for all participants.
Luminaries and Legacy
Our gala is renowned for celebrating luminaries in education, global justice, science, and the arts, such as Professor Jelani Cobb (Columbia University), the Jewish Federation of Hartford-Children’s Reading Partners, Professor Glenn Loury (Brown University), theoretical scientist and author Dr. Ronald Mallett, Professor Elizabeth Hinton (Yale University), the Wadsworth Athenaeum, Attorney Jeffrey Dressler, and many others. We are grateful for those individuals and organizations that illuminate the path for future generations.
This year's honorees are three remarkable African American women:
• Chief Shelly Carter, the first African American woman fire chief in the state of Connecticut.
• Ms. Lisandra Samuel, Co-Founder of the New Britain Youth Football & Cheer organization.
• Ms. Mary Young, the Executive Program Director at the Upper Albany Neighborhood Collaborative in Hartford, CT.
Dr. Lewis perfectly sums up our mission: "I cannot change where you were born or what family you were born into. I can change your outcome by giving you an educational opportunity. Education is the game changer."
The date is set for June 22, 2024, at 6:00 P.M., at the Hartford Marriott Downtown for a night that promises to be both memorable and meaningful, supporting the empowerment of youth through education.
Tickets are available now. For ticket purchases and donations, please visit:
• Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dr-martin-luther-king-11th-annual-gala-for-learning-literacy-tickets-894617313467
• Donations: https://thescribesinstitute.org/donate
The Scribe’s Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing lives through education. Together, we can create a world of learning that propels our children toward a future of limitless possibility.
Contact: JoAnna Laiscell (860) 869-5667 for more information.
The Scribe’s Institute Inc.: Where Education Meets Innovation
JoAnna Laiscell
The Scribe's Institute Inc.
+1 860-869-5667
info@thescribesinstitute.org
JoAnna Laiscell
The Scribe's Institute
+1 860-869-5667
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook