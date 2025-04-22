Human Rights campaigner Dr Aaron Lewis brings lawsuit against Century Hills Property Owner, LLC for tenant neglect

Many hundreds of people are suffering substandard living conditions at the Century Hills apartment complex in Rocky Hill, Connecticut

ROCKY HILL, CT, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prominent Connecticut human rights campaigner Dr. Aaron Lewis is bringing a civil lawsuit against his former landlords, Century Hills Property Owner LLC, for Breach of Contract, Negligent Misrepresentation, and other tenancy management violations at the Century Hills apartment complex—also known as Concierge Apartments—in Rocky Hill, Connecticut.The lawsuit was filed at the Superior Court JD of New Britain, Docket Number: HHB-CV23-5033315-S.Dr. Lewis lived in the building between July 2021 and November 2022 and witnessed many conditions that breached his residential lease, including faulty electrical systems, broken windows, and mold. He alleges that Century Hills failed to honor the terms of his lease in their persistent refusal to address the hazardous conditions in the building.The Century Hills building was constructed in the 1940s and contains more than 500 apartments. It was originally considered a luxury complex, but in recent years, it has fallen into disrepair. Many of the tenants today are from lower-income demographics, including many immigrant families and older residents.Century Hills Property Owner, LLC, a subsidiary of JRK Management and Property Holdings, acquired the property in 2013 for $56.4 million and promised to invest in upgrades; however, according to Dr. Lewis, these never happened. In the civil action, Dr. Lewis alleges that Century Hills has violated statute CGS 47A-1, which stipulates a landlord’s “obligation to maintain a fit and habitable premise.”Crucially, Dr. Lewis believes the landlord is failing vulnerable tenants.“I have experienced these hazardous living conditions firsthand,” Dr. Lewis says. “Broken garbage disposals, faulty electrics, and mold everywhere—these are issues that cause serious health risks. I got sick while I lived there, and I know others in the building are getting sick too. I am bringing this action because I believe I have a duty of care to represent those tenants in the building who don’t have a voice and are suffering in silence.”Dr. Lewis’s lawyer in the suit, Attorney Edward Bona, notes that his client’s experiences with Century Hills have taken their toll."This is a striking case in which an honest, hardworking individual acting in good faith ran into a mountain of unnecessary burdens and stress, alongside significant environmental and health risks."The city of Rocky Hill sued Century Hills in 2023 after complaints from residents. An article from the Hartford Courant quoted accounts from several tenants at a council meeting, who called the complex a “hell hole” that “should be condemned.”“Connecticut is one of the richest states in America, and Rocky Hill is an affluent area,” Dr. Lewis says. “My whole life, I thought of Century Hills as being at the higher end of the housing market, so it was a real shock to see how far it has fallen. It is my belief that this issue is indicative of systemic slumlord practices in Connecticut that target marginalized communities who do not have the resources to advocate effectively for themselves.”–Ends–The civil lawsuit brought by Dr. Lewis against Century Hills is Docket No: HHB-CV23-5033315-S at the Superior Court JD of New Britain.JRK Property Holdings/JRK Management is located at 11766 Wilshire Blvd #15, Los Angeles, CA 90025.For more information, please refer to the Hartford Courant article: Rocky Hill suing apartment complex owner For further information:Attorney Edward E. Bona Law OfficesJewett CityMailing Address:P.O. Box 581Jewett City, CT 06351-0581Phone: 860-889-5930

