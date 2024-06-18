REACH Prep Celebrates 30 Years of Empowering Black and Latine Students Through Education
STAMFORD, CT, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REACH Prep is excited to celebrate 30 years of providing educational opportunities to talented Black and Latine students from underserved communities in the Bronx, Fairfield, and Westchester Counties. Since its founding in 1994, REACH Prep has grown tremendously and is proud of the amplified reach the program has for scholars and families in the communities it serves. Each year, REACH Prep supports over 250 Scholars on their educational journeys from 4th grade through college graduation.
“REACH Prep has changed lives for 30 years, and I am proud to lead the organization through this anniversary year and into our next chapter. As the new generation of scholars engage with the program, it’s exciting to see the bright minds who will fuel a successful future for years to come,” said Becky Reiser, Chief Executive Officer of REACH Prep.
The bright future of REACH Prep is built on a proud past. Program alums from early Cohorts are committed to giving back to the next generation of scholars, and recently the first alum became a member of the Board of Directors. Cynthia Lauture shared, “It is a privilege to serve on the REACH Prep Board and be part of an organization that positively impacts the lives of so many scholars and their families. As an alum of Cohort 1, it is inspiring to behold the evolution of REACH Prep and the unwavering commitment of the REACH Prep staff to the education and well-being of scholars and alumni.”
Since the beginning, REACH Prep Scholars have begun their journeys in Prep Academy, a rigorous 15-month academic enrichment program over two summers, and Saturdays during their fifth-grade year. After Prep Academy Commencement, scholars continue to receive support through middle, high school, and college. Most recently, REACH Prep has been building out its Early Career Success program, supporting students as they prepare to enter the workforce. The scope of REACH Prep continues to extend, providing more transformational opportunities to scholars that ultimately impact the trajectory of their lives.
The Chair of REACH Prep’s Board of Directors, Lauren O’Shaughnessy, shared, “The lifelong impact of REACH Prep’s support is evident in the excellence of the scholars and alumni who become empowered leaders in their communities, and we look forward to seeing all that the program and future scholars will accomplish in the next 30 years and beyond.”
In celebration of this anniversary, REACH Prep is hosting the 30th Anniversary Gala at Belle Haven Club on October 19. Visit their website for ticket and sponsorship information.
For more information about REACH Prep and how you can support the 30th anniversary, visit www.reachprep.org.
REACH Prep provides access to transformative educational experiences that empower underserved, high-achieving students to graduate from top colleges and emerge as the next generation of leaders. REACH Prep's model of access to high-quality education and sustained, comprehensive, and long-term support achieves college success rates that defy trends and national statistics.
