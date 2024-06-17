$4.7M Rehabilitation for Herkimer County Bridges

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a $4.7 million project to rehabilitate the I-90 eastbound and westbound bridges over Sterling Creek (milepost 227.4 and 227.41) in Herkimer County. The bridges, located between exit 30 (Herkimer - Mohawk - NY Route 28) and exit 31 (Utica - I-790 - NY Routes 8 & 12), were built in 1954 and carry approximately 26,000 vehicles per day. The bridges are part of the original New York State Thruway system and are among the 75 percent of Thruway bridges that are more than 60 years old.

“New York is investment in rebuilding and improving our infrastructure across the state, ensuring our transportation systems are safe and reliable,” Governor Hochul said. “This project is one of many that will improve the Thruway and ensure our roads are efficient for all residents and visitors."

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Thruway Authority is committed to addressing aging infrastructure and investing in projects to enhance safety and reliability. This project is one of dozens on the Thruway that are focused on modernizing our roadway, reinvesting toll revenue back into the system into important infrastructure projects across the system.”

The project includes partial depth concrete substructure repairs, installation of new bearings, construction of a new concrete deck, new guiderail and new striping as well as paving 200 feet of the approaches on both sides of the bridges. Beginning this week, all eastbound and westbound traffic on I-90 at the bridges will be shifted on the westbound lanes for work on the eastbound bridge.

In Fall 2024, when work on the new eastbound bridge is complete, traffic will be shifted back to the original configuration for the winter. In Spring 2025, all traffic will be shifted to the eastbound lanes, for work to begin on the westbound bridges. Motorists may encounter traffic slowdowns or stoppages on the Thruway during construction. Variable Message Signs will advise motorists of the construction work. Winn Construction Corp. of Amsterdam, NY is the project contractor following a competitive bidding process. The project is expected to be complete in Fall 2025. The work is weather dependent and dates are subject to change.

Assemblymember Robert Smullen said, “Resources being returned to the Mohawk Valley like this $4.7 million rehabilitation project to renovate the I-90 eastbound and westbound bridges over Sterling Creek in Herkimer County are important. These two bridges are now 70 years old and must be properly maintained to allow the more than 26,000 commuters who frequent them daily to cross safely. Herkimer County residents and first responders need to know that our local bridges and infrastructure are being made safe at the state level — I look forward to seeing these revitalization efforts completed in fall of 2025.”

Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits. Fines are doubled for speeding a work zone.

To further enhance safety for workers in a work zone, Governor Hochul signed legislation establishing the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program. The safety enforcement program began in April 2023 and is in effect in various active construction zones on the Thruway. Work zones with speed camera enforcement will have clear signage leading up to the work zone. Motorists violating the posted speed limit within the work zone will be fined. Violation fines will be issued to the vehicle’s registered owner by mail. More information on the program can be found here.

Since 2021, the Thruway Authority has reinvested more than $182.5 million toward capital improvement projects in the Syracuse Division, which spans approximately 153 miles between Herkimer and Ontario Counties. Over the next five years, the Thruway Authority’s Capital Program is projected to invest more than $395.5 million into the Central New York Region.

