ArcheMedX Celebrates Key Milestones for Ready Platform Since DIA Launch
Ready has powered 1,000,000 user sessions with clinical professionals in over 90 countries to become the preferred study training tool for 80% of site personnel
Ready has revolutionized traditional study training, becoming an essential tool for trial sponsors and CROs that has significantly enhanced trial processes and study quality.”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the DIA 2024 Global Annual Meeting returns to San Diego, ArcheMedX is proud to celebrate significant milestones achieved by its innovative Ready platform, which was first launched at the DIA conference in San Diego five years ago.
— Joel Selzer, CEO at ArcheMedX
Major Achievements:
Since its debut, the Ready platform has become a trusted solution for 21 of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies and a rapidly increasing number of emerging biotechs and global CROs. These organizations rely on Ready to enhance clinical performance across the entire drug development lifecycle, with its use rapidly expanding across clinical trial pipelines.
- Customer Retention and Growth: 100% of early clinical trial customers have renewed and expanded their use of Ready.
- Global Reach and Impact: Ready has powered more than 1,000,000 user sessions with clinical professionals from over 90 countries.
- Data-Driven Insights: The platform’s predictive engine has modeled over 70 million behavioral data points to engineer the industry's first ever predictive readiness measure to inform operational decisions and improve clinical performance.
About the Ready Platform:
Ready, powered by ArcheMedX, is a behavioral science-based training and predictive analytics solution designed to improve clinical trial site and study team performance. By identifying risks sooner and tailoring effective on-demand training to individual needs, Ready has become a preferred tool for over 80% of site personnel compared to traditional study training methods, whether in-person or virtual.
Clinical trial sponsors and CROs utilize Ready to streamline critical clinical operations functions, including:
- Protocol and site feasibility
- Naïve site readiness
- Study and protocol training
- Investigator meetings and site initiation visits
- Rater training
- CRA training and oversight
- Workforce development
Proven Outcomes:
- Improved Readiness: 96% of site personnel report being better prepared to screen and enroll patients sooner after using Ready.
- Operational Efficiency: Trial sponsors experience reduced screen failures, fewer protocol deviations, and decreased delays. Ready’s real-time predictive insights enable trial leaders to make informed operational decisions earlier in the study.
ArcheMedX extends a heartfelt thank you to its incredible team and dedicated life science partners for the innovative spirit and relentless passion that has driven significant process innovation across clinical trial operations, from streamlining study startup activities to increasing overall study quality. As Ready continues to evolve, it is being deployed across an increasing number of therapeutic areas in Phase 2 and Phase 3 global studies, with Sponsors and CROs initially focusing on enhancing traditional Investigator Meetings and Site Initiation Visits.
About ArcheMedX:
ArcheMedX leverages behavioral science to revolutionize learning and deliver actionable insights within the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Its award-winning platform, Ready, enhances the performance of clinicians and clinical teams by providing predictive insights and personalized, on-demand training. By identifying risks early and tailoring training to individual needs, Ready optimizes clinical trial delivery and accelerates clinical adoption. Trusted by 21 of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies, as well as emerging biotechs and global CROs, ArcheMedX continues to drive innovation and excellence across the drug development lifecycle.
For more information, visit www.archemedx.com or follow ArcheMedX on LinkedIn.
ArcheMedX Team
ArcheMedX, Inc.
+1 434-260-1850
info@archemedx.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn