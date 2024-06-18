South Carolina Innovative Elite Trinity Coaching Owner Mekeya Easley Gives Hope to Those Struggling with Mental Issues

Master Mindset Coach Mekeya Easley

I want people to know they aren’t alone in their struggle with depression, anxiety, and abuse.” — Mekeya Easley

SIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mekeya Easley is a rising entrepreneur, personal coach, mentor, and teacher who is blazing a path of success for her pace setting company, Elite Trinity Coaching. This multifaceted business is a one stop landing for those seeking help with their mental challenges. According to CEO and Master Mindset Coach Mekeya, “I want people to know they aren’t alone in their struggle with depression, anxiety, and abuse. I want them to know that you can make it through anything and all it takes is a great mindset.”

Mekeya is no stranger to such problems. Her own experience runs deep and is tattered with abuse and neglect from the time that she was a child and unfortunately continued into her adult life. She can empathize as well as offer comfort for many who have traveled down the same roads in life.

An article in CBS news revealed www.cbsnews.com , “More Americans than ever before are stressed, depressed and anxiety-ridden, and many are unable to get the help they need, a new study suggests. An estimated 8.3 million American adults — about 3.4 percent of the U.S. population — suffer from serious psychological distress, an evaluation of federal health data concluded.”

Through gifted Entrepreneur Mekeya’s courses and programs, people can begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel and regain hope. These tailor-made offerings are life changing and designed to help those in dire need. They include:

• Self-Guided Coaching Workbooks

•Three Month Mindset Makeover Program

•Various 1:1 Coaching Packages

•“Transforming Your Life” Course

•“Build A Successful Coaching Business” Course

•“Entrepreneurship/Business Formation” Course

•Mentorship Packages

•Personal Training and Nutrition Packages

To further enhance the whole person’s wellbeing Elite Trinity Coaching offers:

• Meal Plans

• Grass-Fed Vegan Friendly Supplements

• Elite Protein Shakers

• Elite Waist Trainers

• Elite Nutrition

• Meditation Management and so much more.

About Mekeya Easley: Mekeya served her country and is now a Retiree from The United States Navy. She is a Certified Life Coach, Personal Trainer, and Nutritionist and holds a University of Phoenix, Bachelor of Applied Science Degree - BAScHealth/Health Care Administration/Management. In addition, Ms. Easley is a Company Owner: Davis Health Enterprises LLC. She is also a Certified ScrumMaster® (CSM®): Scrum Alliance

For more information, please contact: Mekeya Easley at Email: Mekeyaeasley@davishealthenterprises.com or 864-881-8488 or visit

www.elitetrinitycoaching.com