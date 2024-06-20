Loop Software, Inc. Revolutionizes Auto Repair Convenience, Expands to 14 Major U.S. Markets

Loop Logo

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loop, a pioneering start-up in the automotive service industry, is revolutionizing car maintenance with its innovative vehicle pickup and delivery service. By eliminating the need for customers to spend time dropping off and picking up their vehicles, as well as waiting at the shop, Loop empowers auto repair shops to offer unparalleled convenience, saving customers up to 6 hours per service. With its recent expansion into 14 major U.S. markets and cutting-edge software that seamlessly integrates into existing shop operations, Loop is poised to transform the automotive aftermarket industry."Our mission at Loop is to empower the aftermarket by providing innovative solutions that not only enhance customer convenience but also help auto repair shops increase efficiency and profitability," said Dawson Lamb, founder and CEO of Loop. "We believe that by focusing on the aftermarket, we can make a significant impact on the industry and revolutionize the way people approach vehicle maintenance.""A process that truly eliminates unnecessary complexities, when you can empower the vehicle owner to have their little toolbox to manage their day, they value their time," said Frank Leutz, host of Wrench Nation and Owner of Desert Car Care. "Tell me you're not going to gain a client that will always consider coming back."The rise of the convenience economy has fueled consumers' desire for efficient, time-saving solutions. Recent studies reveal that the average American spends over 5 hours per day on leisure and sports activities, highlighting the growing demand for services that free up valuable time. Moreover, a survey by Empower, a financial planning firm, shows that the average American values their time at $240 per hour, with millennials valuing it even higher at over $328 per hour. This high valuation of time correlates with consumer preferences, as 36% of respondents stated they would rather pay extra for delivery than spend 10 minutes driving to pick up an item. This preference highlights the significant premium placed on convenience and the substantial value people associate with their time.Loop integrates into existing shop operations, offering a range of benefits for both customers and auto repair shops. Customers save up to 6 hours per service, while shops experience an average increase of $275 in repair orders through effective upselling during the seamless service process. Shops can boost customer loyalty and retention by providing a convenient and premium service option, leading to increased bookings and profits.Loop is dedicated to making premium concierge-style vehicle pickup and delivery services accessible to auto repair shops of all sizes. With a flexible monthly subscription starting at just $200, which covers the technology and services, and ride costs that vary by market and are based on distance, Loop offers a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to elevate their customer experience, streamline operations, and drive sustainable growth. Exclusive discounts are available for RepairPal and AutoOps affiliated shops. By investing in Loop, shops can differentiate themselves in a competitive market, attract new customers, and boost loyalty by providing a convenient service that gives them an edge over the competition.As the convenience economy thrives, Loop is well-positioned to revolutionize the automotive service industry. With its nationwide expansion and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Loop is set to become the go-to solution for car owners seeking a hassle-free repair experience.For more information about Loop and how it can revolutionize your auto repair business, visit https://loopnow.us/shop-signup/ Loop is a leading provider of innovative vehicle pickup and delivery solutions for the automotive repair industry. Focusing on convenience, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Loop empowers auto repair shops to offer premium concierge-style services that save time and enhance the overall customer experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a commitment to excellence, Loop is revolutionizing the way customers interact with auto repair shops, making the process of getting vehicles serviced more seamless and hassle-free than ever before.

Transform Your Auto Repair Shop with Loop: Revolutionizing Convenience and Time Savings with Customer Vehicle Pickup and Delivery