C. elegans LIN-66 mediates EIF-3/eIF3-dependent protein translation via a cold-shock domain

Here, we report that the function of EIF-3.G(gf) in tuning neuronal protein translation involves the LIN-66 protein. We performed genetic screening to search for factors that reverted the behavioral suppression of eif-3.G(gf) on the convulsion of acr-2(gf) animals. We identified a loss-of-function mutation in lin-66, which was previously reported to be conserved in nematode species, with unknown functional domains ( Morita & Han, 2006 ). Through informatics analysis of homologous protein structures, we identified that LIN-66 has a cold-shock domain embedded within low-complexity protein sequences. LIN-66 localizes to the somatic cytoplasm, closely associated with EIF-3.G. The localization pattern of LIN-66 depends on the low-complexity sequences. By functional dissection, we show that the cold-shock domain is critical for LIN-66 function. Our data uncover a previous unknown function of LIN-66 and provide in vivo insight into how EIF-3.G modulates neuron type–specific protein translation.

We have previously reported a role of the Caenorhabditis elegans eIF3g subunit, EIF-3.G, in shaping the neuronal protein landscape in response to neuronal hyperexcitation ( Blazie et al, 2021 ). A neuronal acetylcholine receptor ACR-2 is localized to the dendrites of the ventral cord cholinergic motor neurons, and a gain-of-function mutation in acr-2 results in a leaky channel and causes hyperexcitation of the cholinergic motor neurons ( Jospin et al, 2009 ). acr-2(gf) animals exhibit spontaneous whole-body convulsion. In genetic screening for behavioral suppression of acr-2(gf) mutants, we identified a missense mutation in the ZF of EIF-3.G ( Blazie et al, 2021 ). Null mutants of eif-3.G are arrested in larval development. However, eif-3.G mutants that carry either the missense mutation or a small deletion of the ZF, designated eif-3.G(gf), behave indistinguishably from WT in movement and health, but act cell-autonomously in the cholinergic motor neurons to ameliorate convulsion of acr-2(gf). Using neuron-specific mRNA cross-linking, immunoprecipitation, and deep sequencing, we have defined a mechanism by which EIF-3.G(GF) selectively modulates the translation of a set of mRNAs with GC-rich 5′ UTRs (untranslated regions) in the hyperexcited cholinergic motor neurons ( Blazie et al, 2021 ).

Results

Loss of function in lin-66 suppresses the gain-of-function effect of eif-3.G on acr-2(gf) convulsion behavior We aimed to identify genes that function in eif-3.G(gf)-dependent protein translation in hyperactivated cholinergic motor neurons of acr-2(gf) animals. We reasoned that genetic mutations reversing the suppression of acr-2(gf) convulsion by eif-3.G(gf) would likely reveal clues to such genes. We mutagenized eif-3.G(gf); acr-2(gf) double mutants, which exhibited wild-type–like locomotion. We screened F2 progeny for animals that displayed convulsions resembling acr-2(gf) single mutants (see the Materials and Methods section). After outcrossing analysis, we were able to re-isolate one mutation, ju1661, that exhibited specific suppression on eif-3.G(gf) in the context of acr-2(gf). We then combined whole-genome sequencing analysis with single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) mapping of recombinants to localize ju1661 to the right arm of chromosome IV. Examination of candidate SNPs that likely disrupt a gene’s function revealed a point mutation changing the splice acceptor site of the third exon of the lin-66 gene (Fig 1A). Figure 1. lin-66 functions in cholinergic motor neurons to modulate eif-3.g(gf) activity. (A) Illustration of the lin-66 gene model on chromosome IV (modified from WormBase), along with the position and nucleotide change in ju1661 and ku423, respectively. Black boxes represent exons; lines, introns; gray box, 3′ UTR; and the promoter, Plin-66, includes 2 kb upstream sequences. (B, C) Quantification of convulsion behavior in day 1 adult animals of the indicated genotypes. lin-66(0) animals were examined at L4 because of their larval arrest. Alleles used are as follows: eif-3.g(ju807gf), acr-2(n2420gf), ju1661 as lin-66(lf), ku423 as lin-66(0). Convulsion quantification was from two to three independent observations, and at least two transgenic lines were scored. Statistics: one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test, *** P < 0.01 and ns, not significant. The lin-66 gene has seven exons and produces three mRNA isoforms (Fig 1A). The isoforms a and c differ by nine nucleotides as a result of alternative splice site usage at intron 3 and exon 4, and encode proteins of 627 aa and 624 aa, respectively. The isoform b has only exons 6 and 7, likely using alternative 5′ upstream sequences. To verify the effects of ju1661 mutation, we isolated mRNAs from ju1661 animals and obtained multiple lin-66 cDNA fragments using primers annealing to exons 2 and 3. Sanger-sequencing analysis of these clones revealed both mis-spliced mRNA products using cryptic splice acceptor sites that would cause out-of-frame if translated, and correctly spliced mRNA products as observed in mature mRNAs of WT lin-66. Thus, lin-66(ju1661) causes partial defective pre-mRNA splicing and allows some production of wild-type proteins. Null (0) mutations of lin-66 were previously identified for their roles in temporal regulation of the vulva cell fate (Morita & Han, 2006). lin-66(ku423) is a nonsense mutation changing amino acid Gln378, and causes developmental arrest at late-stage larvae (L4 stage) (Fig 1A). In contrast, lin-66(ju1661) animals developed into fertile adults and displayed no discernable abnormalities in body shape, movement, and growth rate, consistent with the conclusion that lin-66(ju1661) retains partial function, designated as lin-66(lf). lin-66(lf); acr-2(gf) double mutants showed convulsions indistinguishable from acr-2(gf). In eif-3.G(gf); acr-2(gf) background, lin-66(lf) restored convulsions to the level similar to acr-2(gf) single mutants (Fig 1B). We observed similar suppression effect in L4 animals of eif-3.G(gf); lin-66(0); acr-2(gf). However, adult escapers of eif-3.G(gf); lin-66(0); acr-2(gf) showed less suppression effects, likely reflecting overall unhealthiness of lin-66(0). We transgenically expressed WT lin-66 genomic DNA, containing 2 kb upstream sequences, the full coding region, and 657-nt 3′ untranslated sequences, and observed complete reversal of the suppression effect associated with lin-66(lf) (Fig 1B). Together, these data indicate that loss of function in lin-66 specifically reduces the gain-of-function effect of eif-3.G(gf) on acr-2(gf) convulsion behavior.

LIN-66 acts in cholinergic motor neurons to mediate EIF-3.G(gf) activity on protein translation eif-3.G and lin-66 are broadly expressed in many types of cells (Morita & Han, 2006; Blazie et al, 2021). We previously showed that the suppression of acr-2(gf) convulsion by eif-3.g(gf) is due to a cell-autonomous activity of eif-3.g(gf) in the cholinergic motor neurons (Blazie et al, 2021). To test the cell-type requirement of lin-66, we expressed full-length cDNAs of lin-66 (isoform lin-66.A or lin-66.C) specifically in cholinergic motor neurons using the Punc-17β promoter because these two mRNA isoforms include exon 4 where the ju1661 mutation is located. We found that eif-3.G(gf); lin-66(lf); acr-2(gf) animals carrying such transgenes exhibited WT locomotion resembling eif-3.G(gf); acr-2(gf) (Fig 1C). These data indicate that lin-66 acts in the cholinergic motor neurons to interfere with the eif-3.G(gf) function. We previously reported that EIF-3.G(gf) selectively modulates protein translation efficiency on mRNAs with GC-rich 5′ UTRs to suppress convulsions of acr-2(gf) (Blazie et al, 2021). We next asked whether the genetic interaction between lin-66 and eif-3.G(gf) involves regulation of protein translation by examining the expression of an EIF-3.G target, HLH-30. In acr-2(gf) single mutants, the fluorescence intensity of HLH-30::GFP from a fosmid reporter (wgIs433) in the ventral cord cholinergic motor neurons was selectively and significantly elevated, and in eif-3.G(gf); acr-2(gf) double mutants, HLH-30::GFP expression in these neurons was reduced to levels in WT animals (Fig 2) (Blazie et al, 2021). We found that in lin-66(lf) single mutants, HLH-30::GFP intensity in the cholinergic motor neurons was similar to that in WT animals. However, in eif-3.G(gf); lin-66(lf); acr-2(gf) animals, HLH-30::GFP expression was increased to the level comparable to that in acr-2(gf) single mutants (Fig 2). In addition, lin-66(lf) did not further increase HLH-30::GFP expression in acr-2(gf) single mutants (Fig 2). Therefore, these data support the conclusion that lin-66 mediates the activity of eif-3.G(gf) on protein translation. Figure 2. lin-66 modulates protein translation in cholinergic motor neurons, dependent on eif-3.g(gf) and acr-2(gf). (A) Representative confocal images of the cholinergic motor neuron somata from animals expressing hlh-30::GFP (a fosmid-based reporter, wgIs432). Cholinergic motor neurons were identified based on their stereotypic position, aided by a Pacr-2-mCherry reporter; the somata were enclosed by a dotted red line; scale = 4 μm. Alleles used are the same as in Fig 1A. (B) Quantification of HLH-30::GFP intensity from each genotype (n = 8). Each dot represents the average fluorescence intensity from the VA10, VB11, and DB7 neuronal somata normalized to the WT control. Statistics: *** P < 0.001 and ns, not significant, one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Expression of LIN-66 and EIF-3.G is largely independent of each other We considered two possible explanations for how loss of lin-66 function may reduce the activity of eif-3.G(gf). One is that eif-3.G(gf) might cause an increased expression of LIN-66; alternatively, eif-3.G(gf) expression is dependent on lin-66. We first examined a previously published transgenic overexpression reporter line of lin-66 (Morita and Han, 2006), and observed a comparable expression pattern in WT and eif-3.G(gf). To more precisely determine LIN-66 expression, we used CRISPR editing technology to tag the endogenously expressed LIN-66 with GFP fused in-frame at the C-terminus, allele designated ju2002 (see the Materials and Methods section). However, the fluorescence intensity of the knock-in (KI) LIN-66::GFP was nearly invisible, indicating that LIN-66 is not abundantly expressed. We noticed that an intermediate GFP knock-in product that retained the let-858 3′ UTR used in the knock-in vector (Fig 3A, allele designated ju1934) showed detectable fluorescence in muscle, epidermis, and neuronal tissues throughout all developmental stages. Despite the increased expression, lin-66::GFP(ju1934) behaved as WT, as homozygous lin-66::GFP(ju1934) animals were healthy and did not show any suppression effects on eif-3.G(gf); acr-2(gf). In the ventral cord motor neurons, LIN-66::GFP fluorescence was mostly concentrated within the somatic cytoplasm. The overall intensity and subcellular pattern of lin-66(ju1934) were not altered in the presence of eif-3.G(gf), or in eif-3.G(gf); acr-2(gf) double mutants (Fig 3B). These observations argue against the idea that EIF-3.G(gf) regulates translation of LIN-66. Moreover, lin-66(ju1934); acr-2(gf) animals showed convulsion similar to acr-2(gf), suggesting that simply increasing LIN-66 expression is not sufficient to mimic the activity of EIF-3.G(gf). Conversely, we tested whether lin-66 might regulate the expression of EIF-3.G. We found that functional GFP::EIF-3.G expressed from an integrated single-copy transgene showed similar intensity and localization pattern in WT and lin-66(ju1661). Figure 3. LIN-66 localizes predominantly to the somatic cytoplasm, and its expression pattern is not affected by eif-3.g(gf) or acr-2(gf). (A) ju1934 has GFP knock-in to the C-terminus of lin-66, and retains the let-858 3′ UTR followed by the self-excision cassette flanked by LoxP sites. (B) Representative confocal images of LIN-66::GFP(ju1934) in the indicated cholinergic motor neuron soma (left) and quantification of GFP intensity in the three neuronal somata in each genotype (right, n = 8 animals, scale = 4 μm). Statistics: one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test, ns, not significant. Alleles used are the same as in Fig 1. (C) Representative confocal images of LIN-66::GFP and mKate2::EIF-3.G expression in indicated cholinergic motor neuron somata; white arrows point to their co-localization in WT and in acr-2(gf); scale = 4 μm. To further address whether the subcellular localization pattern of EIF-3.G and LIN-66 might depend on each other, we co-expressed an integrated single-copy transgene of Peif-3.G-mKate2::eif-3.G(WT) with lin-66::GFP(ju1934). By confocal imaging analysis of the ventral cord motor neurons, we observed that the two proteins showed a largely overlapping granular pattern and that the co-localization pattern of LIN-66::GFP and mKate2::EIF-3.G remained similar in both WT and acr-2(gf) animals (Fig 3C). Based on these data, we conclude that LIN-66 and EIF-3.G unlikely regulate each other’s expression in the ventral cord motor neurons.

LIN-66 localization and function depend on both a predicted structural region and low-complexity sequences LIN-66 was previously reported to exhibit homology across nematode clades but with no apparent mammalian orthologs or identifiable domains. We therefore employed in silico tools to further analyze the LIN-66 protein sequence (see the Materials and Methods section). SMART protein domain analysis revealed several low-complexity amino acid sequences at the N- and C-terminal region of LIN-66 (Fig S1), which was also predicted to be highly intrinsically disordered by Predictors of Natural Disordered Regions. Additional prediction of folded protein structures using AlphaFold suggested amino acids 101–370 in the middle of LIN-66 to be a structured region (Figs 4A and S1). Figure S1. In silico sequence analysis of LIN-66. The top shows C. elegans LIN-66 isoform C protein sequence with indicated domains highlighted by colored bars below the corresponding amino acid sequence. The lower graph is PONDR analysis of LIN-66 disordered sequences. PONDR scores > 0.5 indicate a relative disorder. The LIN-66 protein structure is displayed below the graph. Figure 4. LIN-66 function depends on both the predicted structured region and flanking low-complexity and intrinsic disordered sequences. (A) Illustration of the LIN-66 protein (isoform C) tagged with GFP at the C-terminus. The colored domains include LC for the low-complexity sequence and CS for the cold-shock domain. Dotted lines above represent predicted disordered regions, and the solid line, the structured region predicted by AlphaFold. Black bars below depict sequences deleted in lin-66 truncation transgenes. (B) Representative images of the indicated cholinergic motor neuron somata expressing each lin-66-GFP transgene illustrated in (A): FL, full length; ∆ indicates the amino acids deleted; scale = 4 μm. (C) Quantification of convulsion in animals expressing the lin-66 transgenes shown in panels (A, B). At least two transgenic lines for each expression construct were analyzed Statistics: one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test, ***P < 0.01, *P < 0.05, and ns, not significant. To test the functional relevance of the prediction, we generated a series of LIN-66 translation reporters using lin-66.C cDNA fused to GFP at the C-terminus and driven by the Punc-17β promoter, which is active only in the cholinergic motor neurons (Fig 4A). Overexpressed full-length LIN-66::GFP showed somatic cytoplasmic localization with a punctate pattern (Fig 4B). Removing the N-terminal disordered sequences, LIN-66(∆10–44), did not change the overall localization pattern. Removing low-complexity sequences at the C-terminus, LIN-66(∆421–554), caused the protein to appear more diffuse (Fig 4B). Removing both N- and C-terminal low-complexity sequences, LIN-66(∆10–44 + ∆421–554), showed slightly increased expression but remained diffuse like LIN-66(∆421–554) (Fig 4B). In eif-3.g(gf); lin-66(lf); acr-2(gf) triple mutant animals, all three LIN-66 mutant constructs showed rescuing activity, similar to the full-length LIN-66 transgene (Fig 4C). In contrast, a transgene containing only the predicted structured region, LIN-66(∆2–90, ∆387–624), showed a diffuse localization pattern and did not exhibit rescuing activity (Fig 4B and C). Other LIN-66::GFP transgenes that omitted amino acids either in the N-terminus, LIN-66(∆10–172), or in the C-terminus, LIN-66(∆298–367), or nearly the entire predicted structural region, LIN-66(∆116–367), did not affect the overall localization pattern and also had no rescue activity (Fig 4B and C). These data indicate that the regions outside of the predicted structured region can influence LIN-66 punctate pattern and that the predicted structured region is necessary, but insufficient, for LIN-66 function in eif-3.g(gf)-mediated behavioral suppression of acr-2(gf).