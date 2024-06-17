Congress of multiple dimers is needed for cross-phosphorylation of IRE1{alpha} and its RNase activity

We have found that surprisingly, IRE1α phosphorylation does not occur within isolated dimers, but only in trans upon collisions of dimers and/or formation of higher order oligomers. Owing to the low abundance of IRE1α, isolated dimers will bump into each other only occasionally—resulting in limited cross-phosphorylation. Thus, we infer that full-blown activation could be achieved only by formation of higher oligomers or by concentration of IRE1 dimers in specialized structures. The transition between dispersed, mildly activated IRE1 and fully active IRE1 in specialized foci may be crucial for controlling life/death cell decisions.

Several reports have shown that upon intense stress, Ire1p forms clusters or foci, which have been proposed to help recruitment of HAC1 mRNA (yeast homolog of XBP1) or have a role in the acquisition of IRE1α RNase activity ( Aragón et al, 2009 ; van Anken et al, 2014b ). Inhibition of higher order oligomerization and attenuation of IRE1α RNase activity are mediated by BiP recruitment possibly via the J-domain of Sec63 ( Li et al, 2020 ). However, much remains to understand on the chain of events that lead to and limit IRE1α activation. In this study, we analyzed a panel of mutants to dissect the stepwise role of dimerization, oligomerization, nucleotide binding, phosphorylation, and RNase activity during progression of ER stress.

Results

IRE1α phosphorylation correlates in time and magnitude with its RNase activity We recently developed and validated a robust cell model, which allows evaluation of ER homeostatic readjustments in response to a proteostatic insult, that is, the overexpression of orphan secretory Ig-µ heavy chain s (μ s ) (Bakunts et al, 2017; Vitale et al, 2019). Synthesis of exuberant levels of μ S results in temporary shortage of free BiP, which leads to UPR activation. Using this model, we showed that reaching a new homeostatic equilibrium entails the transition from acute UPR signaling, when ER stress sensors are fully activated, to a chronic state characterized by an overall ER expansion (Bakunts et al, 2017; Vitale et al, 2019). Here, we exploited our model to follow IRE1α phosphorylation at different stages of a proteostatically driven UPR. As previously described (Bakunts et al, 2017), at the early time-points, corresponding to an acute UPR, a significant portion of IRE1α is phosphorylated and high levels of spliced XBP1 are generated (Fig 1A and B). Later, when a new homeostatic equilibrium is established, IRE1α phosphorylation subsides to levels close to those in the steady state and its RNase activity decreases significantly. However, when ER stress cannot possibly be resolved—that is, because ERAD is blocked with the ERAD inhibitor kifunensine (kif)—the levels of IRE1α phosphorylation and XBP1 splicing remain high (Fig 1A–C) and cells eventually die. In this model, therefore, IRE1 phosphorylation and endonuclease activity parallel the intensity of stress. Figure 1. IRE1α phosphorylation level is proportional to its endonuclease activity. (A) HeLa-µs cells were induced with 0.5 nM mifepristone (Mif) to induce Ig-µ chain synthesis and treated with or without 30 μM kifunensine (kif) for the indicated times, to induce an adaptive or a maladaptive unfolded protein response, respectively. XBP1 splicing was used as an indicator of IRE1α endonuclease activity. A hybrid product that is formed during the PCR (Shang & Lehrman, 2004) is denoted by an asterisk. (B) Protein lysates from the same cells as in (A) were resolved by Phos-tag gels and blots decorated with anti-IRE1α. See panel (C) for densitometric quantifications. (C) Densitometric quantifications of the fraction of phosphorylated IRE1α. Preventing ER-associated degradation by kifunensine addition increased the extent of IRE1α phosphorylation, particularly during the late phases of the response to Ig-µ chain synthesis. A t test compared the portion of phosphorylated protein during Mif time course in the presence and the absence of kif (n = 3).

A cellular model to investigate IRE1 activation To dissect the molecular steps that lead to IRE1α activation, we generated CRISPR-knockout cells for IRE1α and reconstituted them with a panel of IRE1α mutants designed to pinpoint the roles and relationships between dimerization, phosphorylation, nucleotide binding, and full enzymatic activation (Figs 2A and S1A). All our mutants were also tagged with mEGFP to enable imaging studies. For the sake of simplicity, we will refer to these IRE1α variants using the names in the table of Fig 2A, omitting the mEGFP tag. Figure 2. Phosphorylation precedes, and it is required for activation of IRE1 endonuclease. (A) Panel of all IRE1α mutants used in the study: L = luminal domain; K = kinase domain; R = RNase domain; G = mEGFP; Fv2E = artificially dimerizable domain. (B) Protein lysates from cells expressing endogenous IRE1α (WT), IRE1α-ablated cells (KO), and cells expressing inducible full-length IRE1α-GFP (FL) at minimal expression levels were resolved by SDS–PAGE and the blots decorated with anti-IRE1α. Different amounts of protein were loaded per lane, as indicated, to help compare the expression levels. Levels of FL-IRE1 at the lowest expression levels were estimated to be around fivefold those of endogenous IRE1, from this and other two independent experiments. (C) Activity of IRE1α in the cells described above was assessed by XBP1 splicing. IRE1 KO cells do not respond to Tm, whereas reconstituted cells expressing FL-IRE1 at low levels achieve robust XBP1 splicing. (D) Cells expressing low levels of full-length IRE1α (FL), and cells expressing high levels of phospho-incompetent (AAA) and RNase-dead (RD) mutants were treated with or without tunicamycin (Tm). Lysates were resolved by Phos-tag gels and blots decorated with anti-IRE1α. Although AAA-IRE1 cannot be phosphorylated in response to Tm, the RD-IRE1 mutant at the high expression level is phosphorylated even in the absence of ER stress. (E) Phosphorylation-deficient mutant (AAA) has no endonuclease activity even at high expression levels as assessed by the absence of sXBP1 after treatment with Tm. Figure S1. Generation of cell lines and expression levels of full-length IRE1 mutants. (A) Generation of HeLa cell lines used in the study. First, we generated IRE1 KO cells by CRISPR. Then, we reconstituted these cells by lentiviral transduction, with different Tet-inducible IRE1 mutants (see Fig 2A). For each mutant, we selected and characterized a clonal cell line, which showed consistent tunable expression. (B) Reconstituted cells expressing FL-IRE1 at different levels were treated with or without Tm. Their endonuclease activity was evaluated by XBP1 splicing and compared with that of wt cells expressing endogenous IRE1. Low levels of FL-IRE1 fully reconstitute XBP1 splicing. (C, D, E) Clonal HeLa cell lines expressing IRE1α mutants under the TetON-inducible promoter were treated with different concentrations of doxycycline to adjust the expression level of the transgenes. Aliquots from the cell lysates were resolved electrophoretically and the blots decorated with anti-IRE1α. Comparison between the expression levels of FL-IRE1 and the interface mutant (IM) of IRE1 (panel (C)); phospho-incompetent mutant (AAA) IRE1 (panel (D)); RNase-dead mutant (RD)-IRE1 (panel (E)). In order to compare the activity of the mutants, it was essential to control their expression. To this end, we employed the TetON system and created inducible HeLa cell lines to express the different IRE1α mutants in a tunable way. With this inducible promoter, the lowest expression levels that we could achieve for full-length (FL) wild-type IRE1α (FL-IRE1α) were around five times that of endogenous IRE1α (Fig 2B). Therefore, we tuned the expression of each IRE1α mutant, at three comparable levels between each other: low, intermediate, and high (see Figs S1C–E and S4A). At the low expression of FL-IRE1α, we detected minimal XBP1 splicing even in basal conditions (Figs 2C and S1B). However, upon treatment with tunicamycin (Tm), an inhibitor of N-glycosylation known to cause robust ER stress, FL-IRE1α responded promptly and restored efficient XBP1 splicing, showing that the protein can complement IRE1α KO cells as it is functional and responsive to stress. We then employed Phos-tag SDS–PAGE to monitor the phosphorylation status of FL-IRE1α. As confirmed by the mobility shift observed upon treatment with Tm, FL-IRE1α was efficiently phosphorylated (Fig 2D). The identity of IRE1 phosphorylated forms was further confirmed by specific anti-phosphoIRE1α antibodies (Fig 3B). Figure 3. Dimerization is not sufficient for full-blown activation of IRE1α. (A) Endonuclease activity of dimerizable IRE1 (dim) upon treatment with dimerizing drug AP20187 (green). Dim-IRE1 is expressed at different expression levels, as indicated, and its activity is compared with FL-IRE1 (low) treated with or without Tm (red). Dim-IRE1 can splice XBP1 mRNA only at very high concentrations and in the presence of AP20187. (B) Protein lysates from cells treated with Tm (red) or AP20187 (green) as indicated were resolved on Phos-tag gels and immunoblotted with anti-IRE1α (upper panel) and anti-phosphoIRE1α (phospho-S724, lower panel) antibodies. The first two lanes contain lysates from cells expressing FL-IRE1 at low levels. In the remaining lanes are shown lysates from cells expressing dimerizable IRE1 (dim) at medium and high expression levels, respectively. Dimerizable IRE1α is partially phosphorylated only at high expression levels. P-dim, phosphorylated dim-IRE1. (C, D) Same as in panels (A, B) but for cells expressing the interface mutant (IM) of IRE1α treated or not with Tm for 4 h. Similar to dim-IRE1, IM-IRE1 can splice XBP1 and it is partially phosphorylated only at high expression levels. P-IM, phosphorylated IM-IRE1. The importance of IRE1α phosphorylation as a prerequisite for endonuclease activity was confirmed by analysis of a full-length phosphorylation-deficient IRE1α mutant in which serines 724/726/729, located in the kinase activation loop of the protein, had been mutated to alanines (AAA-IRE1α). As expected, this mutant cannot be phosphorylated upon ER stress (Fig 2D). Differently from previous reports (Prischi et al, 2014), in our hands the AAA mutant was unable to splice XBP1 mRNA in response to ER stress. Endonuclease activity was not rescued even if the mutant was expressed at very high levels (Figs 2E and S1D). Conversely, IRE1α carrying the N906A mutation, which abolishes its RNase activity (RNase dead, RD-IRE1α) (Han et al, 2009), is phosphorylated even in the absence of ER stress (Fig 2D), confirming that phosphorylation precedes and can occur independently from the endonuclease activity of IRE1α.

IRE1α dimers are not capable of autophosphorylation Dimerization is known to be a prerequisite for IRE1α activation. In principle, one IRE1α dimer could be sufficient for a single XBP1 cleavage event (Korennykh et al, 2011). However, it is not clear whether phosphorylation and the following steps require higher order IRE1α oligomerization. Indeed, in several cellular models ranging from yeast to mammals, IRE1α was shown to form oligomers and big signaling clusters upon acute ER stress (Aragón et al, 2009; Korennykh & Walter, 2012). Tracking and controlling the transition between monomeric, dimeric, and oligomeric forms of IRE1α in a living cell is quite challenging. To tackle this problem, we created a dimerizable IRE1α chimera (dim-IRE1α) in which the luminal domain of IRE1α was replaced by a modified version of the FVBK domain (Fv2E). Two of such domains can be brought together artificially by the addition of the divalent chemical AP20187, as it was done before for another ER stress sensor, PERK (Lu et al, 2004; Lin et al, 2009). Thanks to this chimeric construct, the transition between monomeric and dimeric IRE1α can be manipulated in a tightly controlled fashion, independently from ER stress and without concomitant activation of other UPR sensors. Moreover, the dim-IRE1α mutant allows to assess the neat contribution of dimerization to phosphorylation and endonuclease activity, because this chimera lacks structural elements of the luminal domain that could mediate formation of stable IRE1α oligomers. As expected, treatment with AP20187 had no effect in cells expressing FL-IRE1α: neither it induced XBP1 splicing per se, nor it altered the response to Tm in these cells (Fig S2A). Moreover, AP20187 did not alter in any way the expression levels of all the IRE1 mutants we tested (Figs S2B and S4B). On the contrary, in the absence of the dimerizing agent, the expression of dim-IRE1α did not result in XBP1 splicing. This held true even when dim-IRE1α was expressed at very high levels, showing that appending the Fv2E domain does not mediate IRE1α activation per se (Fig 3A). Figure S2. Treatment with drugs do not alter expression levels of IRE1 mutants, and AP20187 concentration is saturating. (A) Cells expressing endogenous IRE1 were treated with dimerizing drug AP20187, nucleotide analog 1NM-PP1, and/or Tm, as indicated. As shown by the XBP1 splicing assay, in none of the conditions AP20187 and/or 1NM-PP1 affected endonuclease activity of wt IRE1. (B) HeLa cells reconstituted with full-length (FL) or dimerizable (dim) IRE1 were treated with doxycycline to achieve low or high expression levels of the respective protein. Cells were then treated with Tm (red) or AP20187 (green). Neither of the treatments alter the expression levels of IRE1, as shown by immunoblot with anti-IRE1 antibodies. A similar result for two other IRE1 mutants is shown in Fig S4B. (C) Cells expressing dim-IRE1 at high or medium levels were treated with increasing concentrations of AP20187 as indicated. As shown by the XBP1 splicing assay, a concentration of 5 nM is already sufficient to activate endonuclease activity if dim-IRE1 is expressed at high levels. On the contrary, if dim-IRE1 is present in lesser amounts (medium expression) AP20187 is unable to trigger XBP1 splicing even at 320 nM concentration. Key for activation is therefore the concentration of IRE1 dimers. In the rest of the study, unless differently stated, we have used AP20187 at a concentration of 10 nM. If dimerization of IRE1α were enough to activate the protein, the treatment with AP20187 would result in phosphorylation and then activation of endonuclease activity of dim-IRE1. However, neither of those happened when the mutant was expressed at relatively moderate levels (Fig 3A and B, low and mid-expression). Only when dim-IRE1 was heavily overexpressed (about 12 times than FL-IRE1 at low levels), did it become phosphorylated—although to a very limited extent, and it was able to splice XBP1 (Fig 3A and B, high). We also reasoned that the presence of the Fv2E domain might impair IRE1α kinase activity. To exclude this possibility, we generated a cell line expressing the interface mutant (IM) of IRE1α, which has an intact luminal domain but a single point mutation (K121Y) that impairs oligomerization propensity (Li et al, 2010; Sundaram et al, 2018). In our hands, at low expression levels, neither this mutant became phosphorylated in the presence of ER stress (Tm treatment), nor did it splice XBP1. However, similar to what we observed for dim-IRE1, when overexpressed, a small amount of IM-IRE1 did display phosphorylation and endonuclease activity (Fig 3C and D, mid- and high expression). Both our approaches, using dim- and IM-IRE1, indicate that isolated dimers are not able to autophosphorylate themselves, at least in a stable manner. Along the same line, and using a different assay based on single-molecule tracking, Belyy et al also reported that at the steady state, IRE1α forms constitutive inactive homodimers that are not capable of self-phosphorylation (Belyy et al, 2022).