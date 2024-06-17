EuroSchool in Azerbaijan: young people invited to apply by 27 June!

The European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan has announced a call for applications for its 7th edition of the EuroSchool that will take place from 6 to 8 August 2024 in one of the regions of Azerbaijan.

Eighteen participants aged between 18 and 25 will have an opportunity to learn more about the EU, its history, founding principles and values, the Eastern Partnership initiative, EU-Azerbaijan relations, as well as energy and environmental issues, including climate change in light of the upcoming COP29, which will take place in Azerbaijan, fighting misinformation and fake news, among others.

The EU NEIGHBOURS East programme will join the EuroSchool by introducing participants to its ‘Young European Ambassadors’ (YEAs) network, which brings together young people from EU Member States and Eastern Partnership countries, including Azerbaijan. Young European Ambassadors from Europe and Azerbaijan will organise a discussion on the EU and its role for young people in Europe and the EaP countries, and on opportunities for young people in the region, including educational opportunities.

Transportation from Baku to the region and back, meals and accommodation (double occupancy rooms) will be covered by the EU Delegation.

By the end of the EuroSchool, participants will receive a certificate and will be invited to join the Young European Ambassadors network.

Eligibility criteria:

Azerbaijani citizens aged between 18 and 25 years old;

Higher education students or graduates;

Fluent in English;

Interest in International Affairs, the European Union, Political sciences, International Trade or Energy;

Full participation and availability for the whole period of the EuroSchool.

To apply, interested candidates should fill in the EuroSchool application form.

The deadline for applications is 27 June.

