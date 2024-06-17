Sun Dă-i Fest 2024: festival of green technologies and sustainable lifestyles held in Chisinau

The eighth edition of Sun Dă-i Fest 2024, dedicated to promoting energy efficiency and raising awareness of environmental issues, took place on 16 June in the Ștefan cel Mare și Sfânt public garden in Chișinău.

The event was organised by UNDP Moldova in partnership with the Ministries of Energy and the Environment, with financial support from the European Union, Denmark, and Japan.

The event provided participants with the opportunity to learn more about renewable energy, energy efficiency, and other aspects related to reducing climate impact. Over 70 environmental organisations and companies presented their technological innovations and sold handmade products: from photovoltaic panels and heat pumps to models of houses designed with minimal energy loss. One of the event’s highlights was a bicycle that generated electricity used to light up a model map of the Republic of Moldova.

“Innovation serves as the catalyst for driving forward the necessary green transition to combat climate change,” said Solomon Ioannou, Programme Manager at the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova. “By embracing new ideas, technologies, and approaches, we can create a sustainable future that prioritises environmental preservation and addresses the urgent challenges of our changing climate.”

The festival culminated with a live music concert featuring Valeria Pasha, Marej, Snails, Dunaf Band, Aliona Moon and Pasha Parfeni.

Sun Dă-i Fest 2024 is part of the European Sustainable Energy Week, organised annually in European countries to promote renewable energy sources and efficient energy use.

