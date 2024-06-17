EU4Youth IV: workshop for youth CSOs held in Kyiv

On 16 June, a comprehensive workshop aimed at empowering representatives of CSOs working with young people took place in Kyiv. The event brought together nearly 70 participants from various organisations dedicated to youth development and engagement.

The workshop featured in-depth discussions on the state of youth policy in Ukraine and collaborative exercises to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) related to youth engagement by CSOs. Besides, an engaging interactive session ‘Notes of the Future’ allowed participants to articulate their hopes and plans for the future of youth engagement. The workshop provided a platform for meaningful dialogue, shared learning, and strategic planning, all aimed at enhancing the impact of youth CSOs in the youth policy sector in Ukraine.

The event was organised by the Youth Affairs Council under the President of Ukraine in close cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) within the Responsible and Accountable Policy in Ukraine (U-RAP) program, implemented by the National Democratic Institute, and the EU4Youth IV: Youth Engagement and Empowerment project co-funded by the European Union and German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).