Get to know Azerbaijan!

Azerbaijan is a country that we don’t get to hear a lot about in the media, however, this doesn’t mean that it is not an interesting country – quite the opposite, it is a country filled with a rich and dramatic history, striking personalities, and fascinating stories, two of which I want to highlight today.

Ahmad Javad: the Poet of Independence

Ahmad Javad is one of the most famous figures in the literature of Azerbaijan, known for his poetry which always captured the spirit of independence of the Azerbaijani people. A hundred and thirty-two years after his birth, I thought it was important to explore his life, contributions, and the tragic end that made him a symbol of resistance.

Ahmad Javad Muhammadali Akhundzadeh was born on 5 May, 1892, in Seyfali village near Shamkir, in western Azerbaijan. Under challenging family circumstances and against all odds, Javad excelled academically and earned a scholarship. He soon began writing poems at a Muslim seminary and caught the attention of his teachers.

Javad’s poetic career developed during a difficult time, as Azerbaijan struggled with Russian imperialism and later with Soviet control. The October Revolution of 1917 gave Azerbaijanis an opportunity to fight for independence from Russia. Eventually, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was established, and this is when Javad’s poetry celebrated the new state and expressed the hopes and aspirations of the Azerbaijani people. One of his poems became the national anthem, representing the lasting desire of Azerbaijan to be free, and becoming a symbol of national pride, at the exclamation of “Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan!”

The collapse of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the ideal for which Javad had fought, and the subsequent Sovietization of Azerbaijan marked a turning point in Javad’s life. As the Bolsheviks gained power, the repression of intellectuals and nationalist figures intensified. Ahmad Javad started to face investigations from the Soviet authorities, and he was arrested a first time in 1923, accused of being involved in “anti-Soviet activities”, but then released due to lack of evidence, though this didn’t stop the constant surveillance and attacks on his works.

He used the time he had left promoting education; he devoted his life to education and science for the nation’s youth. Despite his efforts, he remained a target for the Soviet regime, and in 1937 he was arrested with his wife, Shukriyya Khanim. The accusations against him were based mostly on his association with the Musavat party (a liberal opposition party). Javad went through torture and coercion, but he refused to incriminate others, and on 12 October, 1937, the Military Board of the USSR Supreme Court sentenced him to death, executing him the same night.

Ahmad Javad’s legacy continues, and his life and work are a testament to the spirit of Azerbaijan’s independence. One hundred and thirty-two years later we honour his work and remember that Ahmad Javad was taken from this world just for disagreeing with the regime; this is something we can’t let happen again, and it is our duty as citizens of the world to work tirelessly for peace in our countries.

Hanifa Malikova: a pioneer for women’s education and empowerment in Azerbaijan

Hanifa Malikova (1856-1929) was one of the first Muslim women in the Caucasus to receive a secular education, and a key figure in Azerbaijan’s enlightenment movement. Hanifa Abaeva was born on May 5, 1856, in Nalchik. Her father was an officer in the Imperial Russian Army, which allowed her to receive a secular education at a time when it was rare for Muslim girls to do so.

The publication of her graduation list in a newspaper caught the attention of a young man, Hasan bey Zardabi, leading to their first meeting and eventual marriage. Hanifa Malikova’s commitment to education was notorious, and after moving to Baku with her husband, she opened a school for girls in their own home, where 12 girls from Azerbaijan had the opportunity to be educated in 1873, something almost unthinkable at that time and place. But she didn’t stop there; she also participated in the creation and publication of the first newspaper in the Azerbaijani language, Akinchi, an almost revolutionary idea that made the news accessible for everyone in Baku.

Despite the opposition and persecution from religious and conservative authorities, Hanifa never gave up. After the ban on Akinchi in 1877 and the closure of her school, the couple decided to move to Zardab, Hasan’s hometown, where they continued to help those in need through their educational work. Hanifa Malikova, ahead of her time, opened women’s advisory centres in various villages, and taught women sewing, knitting, and literacy skills. A couple of years later, in 1881, the couple established a free school in their home, where they educated and supported their community despite all harassment and persecution.

Years later, her work started to pay off. In 1896, she returned to Baku, where she became the principal of a local school for girls. And by 1914, Hanifa and her former students were teaching over 2,000 girls across Azerbaijan. She even established the first women’s charity organisation in Baku as a branch of the ‘Nijat’ society.

Against all odds, Hanifa Malikova lived a remarkable life, where she had an impact on thousands of women in Azerbaijan. She died on 2 May, 1929, but today, 95 years later, her legacy is still alive and remains a guiding light for those fighting for a more equal and inclusive society.

The EU Partnership with Azerbaijan

The EU Partnership with Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in ensuring that artists and free thinkers have an environment where they can thrive. The partnership is all about supporting cultural exchange programmes, funding opportunities, and promoting educational initiatives in the Eastern partner countries, and more. I believe that this collaboration not only strengthens the relationship between the EU and Azerbaijan but also empowers Azerbaijani artists to express their creativity freely. Through continuous support and collaboration, Azerbaijan and the EU can help ensure that the legacies of figures like Ahmad Javad and Hanifa Malikova inspire future generations so we can become stronger together.