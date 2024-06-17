The green roots of veganism and environmental sustainability 

Short-term Erasmus+ youth exchanges are an exceptional opportunity for young people to participate in international non-formal education. Whereas the common value of every Erasmus+ project lies in cultural exchange and communication, programmes also allow participants to explore a given topic, and provide them with a practical experience in the field.

I recently took part in the Erasmus+ “Green Roots” project in Italy, focusing on the theme of veganism and environmental sustainability. During 13 days and with young people from six different countries, I participated in various workshops, discussions, and cooking sessions in order to delve deeper into the topic of green living. Not just learning in theory, but actually following a vegan diet, and environmental practices was an eye-opening experience, which let me grasp the power of a sustainable lifestyle and the role of youth exchanges in promoting it.

Central to our activities were cooking workshops, because food, as a fundamental human necessity and daily choice, holds the potential to significantly impact, not only our health but also the health of the planet. Through the exchange, we were jointly cooking traditional vegan dishes from our countries, while fostering a joyful celebration of cooking and eating together. I believe the project served as an opportunity to rediscover sustainable vegan recipes rooted in our traditions and to share these culinary practices with others. For example, we made a vegan version of Ukrainian Borsch and it was incredibly rewarding to hear “It tastes amazing!” from my international friends. In the first place, for me this practice raised awareness about variety, the deliciousness of vegan food, and veganism as a means of protecting the environment.

At first, it was very awkward for me to switch to a totally vegan diet. Tasting new vegan products, recipes, and getting over cravings for non-vegan meals were some of the difficulties I encountered. But as I gradually got used to this new diet, I learned about all the wonderful plant-based alternatives available to me, along with their many health advantages. After overcoming these obstacles, I became more aware of how my eating choices affected the environment, as thanks to a shift in diet through my Erasmus exchange, I was able to support ethical food production methods, lower my carbon and water footprint – all of which help to contribute to sustainable development.

Inspired by Gandhi’s words, ‘You must be the change you want to see in the world’, another Erasmus objective was to raise awareness of the impact of our daily actions, establish sustainable and healthy habits, and promote consciousness regarding our synergy with the environment. This is why living as a community, all the participants collectively shared responsibilities, taking care of ourselves and others. This included managing practical aspects, such as cleaning, organising, and engaging in various activities and workshops together. For me, practical engagements showcased that green living is indeed manageable in everyday life and helped to create habits such as waste segregation, which I continue till now, even outside the project. Moreover, this has established a connection among participants and made us share common values of environmental care and a passion for a healthy lifestyle.

This Erasmus+ project also provided me with a greater knowledge foundation of a healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, and environmental responsibility. For instance, calculating my carbon footprint showcased the aftermath of my actions and inspired me to consume more consciously. I have also participated in discussions, where we were brainstorming the potential implications for a common space (e.g., a dining room, or a yard for a greater variety of sustainable practices). This compelled me to understand the limitless opportunities for an eco-conscious lifestyle.

I am confident that the impact of Erasmus+ exchanges is always long-lasting. The expertise I gained from it will be priceless, and having the chance to use it in real-world scenarios during the exchange was really helpful. In the future, by using gained knowledge and skills, I am confident I would be able to implement high-quality projects, educating youth on the crucial topic of green lifestyle, thus further promoting the project’s objectives.

After all, comparing myself at the beginning and the end of the project I can conclude that this was an enlightening experience, a starting point for a greener lifestyle! Erasmus+ is more than voluntary work or training. It unfathomably widens one’s perspectives and fosters participation in a sustainable society. As a result of joining the Erasmus+ “Green Roots”, I genuinely feel more informed and responsible.