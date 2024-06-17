EU in Azerbaijan finalises series of practical seminars for youth as part of its Get the right skills campaign

On 14 June, the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan conducted the final practical seminar on ‘Jobs of the Future and Future Skills’ for local youth.

The series of seminars were organised as part of the Delegation’s broader ‘Get the right skills’ campaign aiming to help Azerbaijani young people get the right skills for better jobs and better salaries.

The event brought together young people to focus on the skills that will be required in future job markets. EU Ambassador Peter Michalko welcomed the participants.

The seminar also featured campaign motivators Emin Khalifayev, a green energy expert and award-winning student, and 10-year-old Mahammad Valili, a young inventor and robotics enthusiast. It was also an opportunity for the winners of Erasmus+ and Swedish Institute Scholarships to share their experience.

The influencer Jafar Najafov, one of the 12 participants of the EU NEIGHBOURS East Star Quest, part of the Shape Your Future campaign, also took part in the event to talk about the importance of AI skills for future jobs.

From 16-22 June, Jafar Najabov, together with another 11 influencers from the Eastern partner countries, will travel to Riga and Prague to showcase the experience of EU member states and promote EU support and opportunities.

