Aguascalientes to Showcase Rich Cultural Heritage at Third Annual Pueblos Mágicos in San Antonio, Texas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aguascalientes, Mexico, renowned for its vibrant cultural heritage and scenic beauty, is set to make a significant mark at the Third International Tianguis of Magical Towns event in San Antonio, Texas. The exhibition, taking place from June 28 - 30, will feature Aguascalientes' four celebrated Pueblos Mágicos: Calvillo, Real de Asientos, San José de Gracia, and Pabellón de Hidalgo. Additionally, the historic La Estación neighborhood of Aguascalientes City will be prominently promoted.
The Pueblos Mágicos program, an initiative by Mexico's Secretariat of Tourism, recognizes towns that offer visitors a "magical" experience through their natural beauty, cultural riches, or historical relevance. Aguascalientes’ participation aims to highlight its designated magical towns' unique charm and diverse attractions.
Aguascalientes' participation in this Tianguis is an invaluable opportunity to promote tourism development in the state. By promoting its Pueblos Mágicos and Barrio La Estacion, Aguascalientes seeks to attract international visitors and tourists, which will not only spur economic growth but will also generate employment and investment in the region.
Calvillo is famed for its guava products and picturesque landscapes, blending natural beauty and traditional craftsmanship. It stands out for having the National Museum of Magical Towns (MUNPUMA), which brings together invaluable art pieces and artifacts from around the country. Calvillo has the tourist and religious complex La Santa Cruz, located at the top of Cerrito Alto, in the heart of the city. This towering cross is one of the largest structures in Latin America, surpassing the Cristo Roto in San José de Gracia and the Cristo Rey in the Cerro del Cubilete in Guanajuato. Calvillo is also rich in architectural beauty and natural splendor, wreathed in mountains and peppered with historic monuments like the Neo-Gothic Church of the Virgin of Guadalupe and the Municipal Palace. Visitors will discover its beautiful plazas, historic architecture, and vibrant festivals, which make Calvillo a must-visit destination.
Real de Asientos boasts a rich mining history, colonial architecture, and mysterious underground tunnels. This town provides a glimpse into Mexico’s colonial past and its enduring legacy, appealing to history enthusiasts and adventurers alike. The northern town is near the border with Zacatecas and dates back to the 17th century. It was founded by prospectors who discovered a vein of silver and it was from this that the town sprung to life. Today Our Lady of Bethlehem Church and the Señor del Tepozan Franciscan convent are both important sites to visit in terms of their architecture and their art. Visitors in the know should ask about the secret tunnels that run underneath the church. Guides are available for hire to shed light on the legends that run underneath the streets. Real de Asientos has a tourist train, as well. El Piojito travels the old mineral route that was once used to transport materials back and forth to the mines.
San José de Gracia is famous for the Cristo Roto, or Broken Christ, an imposing 82-feet statue that, together with its concrete and reinforced steel base, reaches 92 feet, making it one of the five largest sculptures in Mexico. Located in the Plutarco Elias Calles Dam, this destination has become an important pilgrimage site. The natural landscape and outdoor activities, like hiking and camping, await outdoorsy travelers. Those chasing additional adventure can check out Boca de Túnel, which offers a hanging bridge and zipline experiences, as well as cabins and campsites in town and the Sierra Fria mountains.
Pabellón de Hidalgo, the newest Pueblo Magico in Aguascalientes, is a site of great historical importance, especially concerning Mexico's fight for independence. Visitors can explore museums and landmarks that tell the story of Mexico’s struggles and triumphs, immersing themselves in the country's rich history. The Hacienda de San Blas houses the Museum of the Insurgency, visited by Miguel Hidalgo in 1811. This space was named a Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.
In addition to these magical towns, the La Estación neighborhood of Aguascalientes City will be highlighted. Known for its historical significance and cultural vibrancy, La Estación is a testament to the city’s railroad heritage and is home to the "Tres Centurias" Railway Complex. Here visitors can explore the former railway workshops, where they can observe the dancing fountains or take a tour through the cars of a typical train. Aguascalientes will also showcase its iconic Feria de San Marco, the Calaveras Cultural Festival, its rich wine tradition, and its modern urban centers.
Visitors to the Aguascalientes exhibit will have the opportunity to engage with local artisans, sample traditional foods, and learn about the many attractions and experiences that await them in the seen chanting destinations. Participation in the 3rd International Tianguis de los Pueblos Mágicos is a key strategy to position Aguascalientes as a comprehensive tourist destination, providing the state with a platform to showcase its diverse experiences to visitors from around the world.
