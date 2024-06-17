Rutland Barracks / Rescue in Pittsford

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24B4003666

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Mark Busier

STATION: VSP Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: About 10:50 a.m. June 17, 2024

STREET: U.S. Route 7

TOWN: Pittsford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At about 10:50 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2024, troopers from the Rutland Barracks received a report of a man who had jumped off a bridge in Pittsford near Colburn Lane. State police responded along with the Pittsford Police Department and were able to locate the man conscious and alert in the creek below. The man was treated on scene for his injuries and later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Troopers were assisted by the Pittsford Police Department, Pittsford First Response, the Rutland City Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service. U.S. Route 7 was closed for a short time during the response to this incident.

This incident is not considered suspicious or criminal in nature, and no further information is available.

