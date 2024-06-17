Growing IGF Canada, Inc. aka GrowingAugusta Greenhouse Project Announcement
Growing IGF Canada, Inc. aka GrowingAugusta is announcing its plan to establish a 21-acre greenhouse facility in the Township of Augusta, Ontario, Canada.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing IGF Canada, Inc. ("GrowingAugusta" or the "Company") is announcing its comprehensive plan to establish a 21-acre greenhouse facility in the Township of Augusta, Ontario, Canada. To ensure the realization of this substantial project, the Company has engaged Clariti Strategic Advisors Inc. ("Clariti"), a leading Toronto-based investment banking and strategic advisory firm, together with its registered subsidiary Clariti Capital Markets Inc., to act as exclusive strategic and financial advisor.
The Company’s greenhouse facility will integrate best-in-class technology from Dutch Greenhouses, a renowned Netherlands-based greenhouse technology provider with a proven track record of successful large-scale projects. Built upon this agricultural platform of leading Dutch technology and practices, GrowingAugusta will drive higher than average production yields and efficiency as well as reduce waste. Initially focussing on high-quality tomatoes, the facility aims to serve the North American market by responding to the growing trend of greenhouse production and addressing the growing consumer demand for better tasting fresh vegetables year-round, insulated from climate risk.
To accommodate future growth, the Company has secured the option to purchase up to 484 acres for the initial phase as well as future expansion. Local and regional governmental bodies have shown strong support for GrowingAugusta’s plans with priority access to necessary infrastructure and utilities such as gas, water and electricity. This collaboration will facilitate the implementation of the project, ensuring its success.
Marc Zuidhof, speaking on behalf of the Company, said: “The development of our 21-acre greenhouse facility in Augusta is a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability in agriculture. By integrating cutting-edge technology and data-driven management, we aim to achieve exceptional production efficiency and minimize waste. With the support of Clariti and its registered affiliate, we are confident in our ability to secure the required funding to bring this vision to life, delivering fresh, high-quality tomatoes to the North American market year-round.”
Bonnefield Financial, a leading agriculture finance company, has been closely monitoring developments in the Canadian greenhouse sector. Andrea Gruza, Managing Partner at Bonnefield, commented: “Ontario is globally recognized as a leading producer of controlled-environment vegetables. Increased investment in the industry, and knowledgeable groups like GrowingAugusta, can help to advance and strengthen Canada’s position as a leader in the space.”
Rahul Suri, CEO of Clariti, added: "We have been very impressed by the GrowingAugusta team’s technological expertise and vision for how leading growing practices in the Netherlands can be transferred to the North American market. We look forward to continuing to work with GrowingAugusta as it continues to capitalize on the significant market opportunities the Company has identified."
