Calling All Kings: An Art Movement for 1Mil Black Men to Drop The N-Word, Supported by Iyanla Vanzant
EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting initiative, renowned spoken-word artist Sanyika “The Firestarter” Street is using ART to inspire leadership by releasing a five-minute video called “The N-Word.” This movement, backed by the unwavering support of the legendary Iyanla Vanzant, promises to shift the cultural narrative. The Mission: Empower and Awaken one million black men to DROP the N-word and pick up the CROWN.
The official spoken word music video will be released via YouTube and Facebook on June 19th, 2024, aka JUNETEENTH, at 10:00 AM EST. The video is being released on Juneteenth as a renewed commitment to freedom, empowerment, and collective progress; these powerhouses (Vanzant & Street) are slated to host a series of healing conversations for Black Men and the women who love them.
June is Men's Mental Health Awareness Month. Aptly ignited at this time, this art-inspired movement is dedicated to addressing the mental health challenges faced by black men and creating a powerful conversation around these issues. With black men being 20% more likely to experience serious mental health problems than the general population and suicide rates increasing over the past decade, this initiative is both urgent and essential. The mission is to impact and inspire one million black men by leveraging influential platforms, fostering a supportive community, and encouraging active participation in programming (more information at CallingallKings.com).
The movement has already seen tremendous engagement through key activations, a massive grassroots movement, private virtual screenings, and an in-person performance at Global Conferences around the US and in England. These efforts are in anticipation of a “King's Conversation,” set to embark in Los Angeles this year, a black tie walk for black men, where they will walk in suits to a venue to engage in a powerful conversation to reshape the identity of black men facilitated by Iyanla Vanzant, along with a panel discussion featuring celebrities and thought leaders. The precedent event will then spread like wildfire through additional strategic destinations.
"By coming together at this crucial time, we can harness our collective strength to create a ripple effect of positive change," said Sanyika. "This movement will shift the culture and inspire black men to embrace their full potential."
For more information, to sign up, or to become a sponsor, please visit www.CallingAllKings.com.
About Sanyika
Sanyika is a renowned spoken-word artist and leadership coach for men who have directly impacted prestigious brands such as Fox, MTV, ReachTV, the Travel Channel, Ford, Ink, American Airlines, and more. His work inspires and awakens individuals to their highest potential, fosters unity, and creates impactful, transformative experiences.
In his own words, “I’m a Husband, Father, and Leader, and I’m the CEO and Founder of the All-in Man, a personal development company for high-achieving married businessmen. We believe that every man that walks on this planet can live a life he deeply desires if he is operating in the deepest ALLignment of who he wants to be and has INtegrity in himself that he can literally have it all.”
For additional details or to arrange an interview with Sanyika, please contact san.street@gmail.com or admin@theallinceo.com
Sanyika “The Firestarter” Street
Calling All Kings
