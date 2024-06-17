SimplyProtein Launches Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips In Three Flavours
SimplyProtein's Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips come in 3 flavors: Sea Salt, Hint of Lime, and Hint of Habanero
Tortilla Chips Pack 12 Grams of Plant-Based Protein Per Delicious Serving, Just in Time for Summer SnackingTORONTO , ONTARIO , CANADA , June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimplyProtein®, the B Corp certified maker of nutritious, great-tasting, plant-based protein snacks that are gluten-free, vegan, and kosher, announced the launch of its first-ever protein tortilla chips, the latest addition - and a major innovation - within its better-for-you snacking portfolio. The Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips are the brand’s first savoury offering, perfect for Snackers who want a great tasting chip that’s a bit more guilt-free.
SimplyProtein’s Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips are made with corn, quality pea protein grown and manufactured in North America, organic sunflower oil, and other ingredients. Each 50-gram serving of 25 chips contains 12 grams of protein, 240 calories, 12-14 grams of fat, just 20-22 grams of carbohydrates, and no added sugar. A better-for-you option containing more protein than conventional offerings, they are available in three delicious flavour profiles:
Sea Salt – The simplicity of sea salt compliments the sweetness of the toasted corn flavour and allows for versatility in dipping;
Hint of Lime – Salty, zesty, and pleasantly tart, the fresh tanginess of lime marries the crunch of a restaurant-style tortilla chip;
Hint of Habanero – The smoky flavours of a roasted habanero pepper deliver just enough heat to make you want more.
“We believe we’ve cracked the code on indulgent-tasting, better-for-you tortilla chips,” notes Michael Lines, CEO of Wellness Natural Inc., parent company of SimplyProtein. “I’m really proud to have created a new protein-rich snack that tastes so great. With summer upon us, it’s time for folks to enjoy the savoury side of SimplyProtein that’s perfect with their guacamole, salsa, in their nacho recipes, or however they choose.”
The restaurant-style chips are sold in 130-gram bags with a suggested retail price of $6.99. Retailers currently carrying the chips include Sobeys, Safeway, Thrifty, Healthy Planet (online and in-store), and Loblaws, Metro and other stores will be rolling out our products throughout the summer. As well, all three flavours are now available online at Amazon.ca and at SimplyProtein.ca.
All SimplyProtein products are plant-based, B Corp certified, gluten-free, vegan and kosher, making nutritious, delicious protein snacks available to everyone. All contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are low in calories, and contain no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives. The brand’s protein-rich product line includes Crispy Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, Baked Oat Bars, caffeinated Energy Bites, Ready-to-Drink Shakes and now Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips.
To learn more about SimplyProtein, please visit www.SimplyProtein.ca. To follow the brand, check out Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.
