IDlayr becomes an official GSMA Open Gateway Partner
IDlayr brings the GSMA Open Gateway framework to enterprises through its global Mobile Trust Network
We’ve been building our Mobile Trust Network since 2020 to deliver a clear advantage to businesses prioritising mobile devices as the primary route into the digital economy.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDlayr, a pioneer in mobile identity verification, announced today that it has become a GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner. A number of the GSMA Open Gateway APIs are immediately available to any business on the IDlayr Platform delivered through its Mobile Trust Network.
— Alex Economon, Head of Partnerships, IDlayr
IDlayr’s Mobile Trust Network allows any business to connect with over 50 mobile network operators (MNOs) and technology partners across the world through a central gateway on IDlayr’s state-of-the-art mobile identity platform.
The GSMA Open Gateway is a framework of common network Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs) designed to provide universal access to operator networks for developers. The initiative is designed to drive innovation, global interoperability, and unlock a $300 billion market*.
IDlayr is actively helping both enterprises and MNOs to monetise APIs that help verify the identity of mobile users to prevent account take-overs and fraud. IDlayr’s solutions already utilise a number of the GSMA Open Gateway APIs – including Number Verification and SIM Swap – in use cases such as account registration and log-in, and for high-value financial transactions through mobile devices.
“We share the GSMA’s vision of a simple way for businesses to benefit from innovative APIs. That’s why we exist, so we’re delighted that this framework is in place and we are a part of this movement. We’ve been building our Mobile Trust Network since 2020 for precisely this reason – to deliver a clear advantage to businesses prioritising mobile devices as the primary route into the digital economy. This is possible by removing the complexity of mobile identity verification while improving its security,” said Alex Economon, Head of Partnerships, IDlayr.
“Of all the GSMA Open Gateway APIs hosted in CAMARA, anti-fraud APIs have been the most popular to bring to market, either in testing or live deployments. We envisage this will continue as enterprise demand for identity validation and fraud prevention solutions rises amid escalating digital security challenges. We welcome mobile identity innovators like IDlayr as they help us bring exposure and monetisation of telecommunication network capabilities through the open framework of CAMARA APIs,” said Henry Calvert, Head of Networks, GSMA.
The GSMA’s broader aim to unlock the full potential of 5G networks has culminated in the birth of a new API era which IDlayr is at the forefront of making accessible to businesses.
IDlayr’s solutions are designed to reduce fraud and operational costs whilst actually making it easier for businesses to benefit from digital identity innovation. They represent a step change in passwordless identity verification by setting new standards in security, simplicity, and cost. At the base of IDlayr’s solution set is a modern viable alternative to SMS OTP.
Further details on IDlayr’s solutions and its role in the GSMA Open Gateway framework are available at www.idlayr.com.
About IDlayr
IDlayr is a pioneer in mobile identity verification. The IDlayr Platform solves the big identity verification problems, reducing fraud, operational costs, and customer drop-offs on mobile devices. With over 2 billion people covered already across 27 countries and customers across the world, we are the world’s mobile identity provider. www.idlayr.com
