Tarot 77 presents the 2024 Issaquah Film Festival

Tarot 77 in partnership with the City of Issaquah will present the Issaquah Film Festival at the Regal Issaquah Highlands on August 3 - 4.

ISSAQUAH, WA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Issaquah Film Festival is thrilled to announce its return for the second year, promising an unforgettable celebration of up-and-coming filmmakers set against the picturesque backdrop of Issaquah, Washington! Now in its 2nd year, the festival will be held from August 3rd to August 4th, film enthusiasts, industry professionals, and community members are invited to immerse themselves in a diverse selection of compelling films and engaging networking opportunities.

The Issaquah Film Festival is dedicated to showcasing the best in independent cinema across the Pacific Northwest by providing a platform for emerging and established filmmakers to share their stories.

For more information about Issaquah Film Festival 2024 visit the website at www.tarot77entertainment.com/issaquahfilmfestival

The Issaquah Film Festival is accepting submissions via FilmFreeway before July 1st, 2024. To learn more about submitting to the Festival visit https://filmfreeway.com/IssaquahFilmFest

For future releases and updates about the films, sponsors, events, and deadlines, please follow https://www.instagram.com/issaquahfilm/

