Urban Agriculture Advisory Committee Meeting Notice

The Urban Ag Advisory Committee will meet on June 18th, 2024, from 1 pm to 3 pm.  The meeting will be held virtually. The meeting link information can be found below. For more information, please get in touch with Program Administrator Bill Tharpe at 410-841-5869. or bill.tharpe@maryland.gov.

Urban Ag Advisory Committee

Tuesday, June 18 · 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Google Meet joining info

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/xge-okwe-ctr

Or dial: ‪(US) +1 417-986-2931‬ PIN: ‪184 424 927‬#

More phone numbers: https://tel.meet/xge-okwe-ctr?pin=9390189226223

 

