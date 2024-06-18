STACK Infrastructure launches pioneering university scholarship program for female students
STACK expands portfolio of STEM education initiatives across Europe to attract new talent and drive diversity, equity, and inclusion in the data center industry
The STACK Scholarship Program is a groundbreaking initiative which we are proud to add to our growing list of meaningful and impactful education programs across EMEA.”LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, has launched a scholarship program for female students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds (as defined by the Social Mobility Commission) who are planning to study a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subject at university in the UK.
— John Eland
Beginning with the 2024-2025 academic year, STACK will fund the entire academic studies of selected students, including the full cost of tuition fees as well as living expenses. The scholars will also be given access to mentorship, internship opportunities, and attendance at leading data center industry events.
The scholarship program, which is in partnership with leading financial edtech platform Blackbullion, supports STACK’s commitment to helping underserved communities, promoting social mobility, and developing the next generation of diverse industry leaders who otherwise may not have been able to fund a university education.
"The STACK Scholarship Program is a groundbreaking initiative which we are proud to add to our growing list of meaningful and impactful education programs across EMEA," said John Eland, CEO, STACK EMEA. "Data centers are the backbone of digital innovation, and we believe the sector offers vibrant and dynamic career opportunities for ambitious individuals from an array of backgrounds. The STACK Scholarship Program reinforces our unwavering commitment to social mobility, diversity, and driving representation within the data center industry.”
STACK’s education programs enable a clear pathway of support for current and future jobseekers across EMEA, from primary school age children all the way through to seasoned professionals looking to reskill. The company’s thriving partnerships, apprenticeships, and scholarships put data centers and critical STEM subjects firmly on the agenda for hundreds of students across a wide range of age groups.
The STACK Scholarship Program was announced at the company’s 2024 DE&I Groundworks Conference, hosted in Zurich last month. STACK employees from different regions, backgrounds, and roles participated in the event, which featured sessions on shaping policies and practices to drive greater inclusion, unveiling the power of belonging in the workplace, and laying the foundation for diversity, equity, and inclusion.
*Students can apply for the STACK Scholarship Program here.
