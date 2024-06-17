Panoptics Achieves ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 Certifications

Recognised for their commitment to Quality and Information Security, Panoptics gains ISO 9001 and 27001 certification.

LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panoptics, a leading IT service provider, proudly announces its recent achievement of ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system and ISO 27001 certification for its information security management system. These certifications are a testament to Panoptics' unwavering commitment to excellence in quality assurance and information security, underscoring its dedication to providing superior IT services and an exceptional customer experience.

Setting a Benchmark in Quality Management

ISO 9001:2015 is the internationally recognized standard for quality management systems. By securing this certification, Panoptics has demonstrated its ability to consistently deliver services that meet both customer and regulatory requirements. This achievement highlights Panoptics' robust processes and its dedication to continuous improvement, ensuring that customers receive the highest quality of service.

Leading the Way in Information Security

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the international standard for information security management systems. This certification validates Panoptics' systematic and proactive approach to managing sensitive data and information. It also reflects the company's ongoing commitment to safeguarding clients' IT infrastructure, ensuring that their information security and cybersecurity measures are among the best in the industry.

Commitment to Excellence and Client Assurance

"Data security and quality of service are absolutely paramount to our business and our clients," said Graham Gee, Managing Director of Panoptics. "Achieving ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certification showcases our dedication to implementing and following best practices in managing security, risk, and quality. These certifications provide our clients with the reassurance that their data, information security, cybersecurity, and entire IT environment are in safe hands."

Graham Gee continued, "We are committed to the continual improvement of our integrated management system to ensure the highest quality of service and security for our clients’ sensitive data and IT infrastructure. These certifications are not just milestones but part of our ongoing journey to excellence."

About Panoptics

Panoptics is an innovative IT Service provider focused on simplifying complexity. With a commitment to building a better IT future, Panoptics’ comprehensive offering covers the complete spectrum of IT requirements including Managed Services, Supply Services, Datacentres & Connectivity. With a specialism in IT solutions for Mergers, De-Mergers, Acquisitions and Divestments and a broad client base across diverse industry sectors, including many SMBs through to internationally recognisable brands, Panoptics leverages its expertise to help businesses navigate the complexities of modern IT environments.

