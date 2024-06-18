Playfinity Officially Launches Innovative Gaming Football in Anton Sport Stores
Bringing a New Era of Interactive Sports to Young Football Enthusiasts
Our mission is to combine the fun and freedom of physical play with the excitement and stickiness of gaming, encouraging a more active and connected community of physical, healthy players.”OSLO, NORWAY, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playfinity, a leader in interactive sports technology, is excited to announce the official launch of its groundbreaking Gaming Football in Anton Sport stores across Norway. This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize how young football enthusiasts experience the game by blending physical activity with interactive gaming.
— Pippa Boothman, CEO
The Playfinity Gaming Football, a match-quality football designed with advanced sensor technology, connects seamlessly to a dedicated free mobile app, transforming traditional football play into an engaging experience. Players can play and train with gamified exercises, track their stats & progress,. and participate in live global ranking, making playtime and practice time both fun and effective.
Key Features of the Playfinity Gaming Football:
• Boost skills with game mastery: Access interactive mini games designed to improve skills and elevate outdoor fun - like Kick-Up 20, Passer Timeout , Kick-Up Tower and Kick About.
. Real-time Performance Tracking: Monitor kicks, distance, and bounces with precise data captured by embedded sensors. Speed and height coming soon!
• Interactive Challenges: Engage in global competitions and share achievements with a community of football enthusiasts.
• Active Gaming Experience: spice up your football skills, pass levels, unlock rewards, play in a virtual league, and climb the leaderboard while perfecting your footwork, ball control, and overall performance.
• Seamless Connectivity: Easy connectivity to ios and android free app, safe , no ads or subscriptions
"We are excited to partner with Anton Sport to bring the Playfinity Gaming Football to young players of all ages and skill levels," said Playfinity CEO, Pippa Boothman. "Our mission is to combine the fun and freedom of physical play with the excitement and stickiness of gaming, encouraging a more active and connected community of physical, healthy players."
Anton Sport, renowned for its dedication to high-quality sports gear and customer satisfaction, is the perfect partner for this launch. With a strong presence across Norway, Anton Sport will provide an ideal opportunity for introducing the innovative Gaming Football to a wide audience.
"Anton Sport is proud to be the exclusive retailer of the Playfinity Gaming Football," said Anton Sport Marketing Manager, Ida Mikalsen. "We believe this product will not only enhance our customers' football experience but also inspire a new generation of players to engage with the sport in a dynamic and modern way."
To celebrate the launch, Anton Sport will host a series of in-store events where customers can experience the Gaming Football firsthand, participate in live demonstrations, and compete in mini-challenges for exciting prizes.
The Playfinity Gaming Football is now available at all Anton Sport locations and online at www.antonsport.no . For more information about the product and upcoming events, visit www.playfinity.com.
About Playfinity
Playfinity is on a mission to keep kids active and engaged in sports. They are dedicated to improving physical and mental health by turning screen time into active time. Complementing traditional sports through innovative technology and combining physical activity with interactive gaming, Playfinity creates Active Gaming experiences that encourage a more active, connected, and healthy lifestyle based on the sports we all love.
About Anton Sport
Anton Sport is a leading sports retailer in Norway, offering a wide range of high-quality sports gear and apparel. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, Anton Sport has been serving the sports community for over three decades.
