Playfinity Officially Launches Innovative Gaming Football in Anton Sport Stores

About

A TECHNOLOGY STARTUP WITH A MISSION: TO CREATE A MORE ACTIVE FUTURE FOR KIDS, ENABLING THEM TO GROW IN A HEALTHIER, HAPPIER WAY We are solving a global problem. 70% of kids drop out of sports by the age of 13 because it’s "no longer fun." Kids are not playing outside anymore, and they don’t learn the basic skills to play. We are a Norwegian sports-tech company that bridges gaming and technology with sports. We make games that are fun and engaging by combining gaming technology with physical activity, and they are based on sports that kids and parents love.We are passionate about creating fun games and keeping kids, families, and communities playing together and playing longer.

