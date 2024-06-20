LunarCrush Expands Data Accessibility through Google Cloud Marketplace Paving Way for Wall Street Financial Institutions
LunarCrush’s integration with Google Cloud Marketplace enhances data availability for large financial institutions.
Bringing LunarCrush to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the digital asset analysis platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure.”COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LunarCrush, a pioneering platform in digital asset analysis powered by social media intelligence and market insight, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. This significant milestone will make LunarCrush’s comprehensive data more accessible within the Google Cloud ecosystem, with a particular focus on serving large financial institutions on Wall Street.
As financial markets become increasingly data-driven, the need for real-time, actionable insights has never been more critical. LunarCrush’s integration with Google Cloud ensures that financial institutions can seamlessly leverage its robust data analytics to inform trading strategies, market analysis, and investment decisions.
"Joining Google Cloud Marketplace is a monumental step for LunarCrush," says Joe Vezzani, CEO and Co-Founder of LunarCrush. "This integration not only amplifies our data accessibility but also aligns with our mission to empower investors with unparalleled insights derived from social media trends and sentiment analysis. We are excited to provide large financial institutions with the tools they need to navigate the complex world of digital assets."
“Bringing LunarCrush to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the digital asset analysis platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “LunarCrush can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”
Through this integration, LunarCrush aims to:
Enhance Data Accessibility: Financial institutions can now access LunarCrush’s data directly through Google Cloud Marketplace, streamlining their workflow and enhancing their analytical capabilities.
Drive Informed Decision-Making: By leveraging LunarCrush’s AI-driven insights, institutions can gain a competitive edge in the market, making well-informed investment decisions based on real-time social media data.
Strengthen Market Strategies: The integration enables financial entities to develop and refine their trading strategies with precise, data-backed insights, improving performance and reducing risk.
LunarCrush's platform analyzes data from numerous social media sources to deliver real-time insights into market sentiment, trends, and emerging opportunities. This capability is crucial for financial institutions aiming to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market landscape.
“We are thrilled to expand our reach within the Google Cloud ecosystem, particularly focusing on the financial sector,” says Vezzani. “Our presence on Google Cloud Marketplace signifies our commitment to providing top-tier data analytics solutions to some of the most influential financial institutions globally.”
