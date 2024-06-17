Topo Chico Presents 'Trophies' The BET After Party by Affinity Nightlife
Topo Chico proudly presents 'Trophies' The BET After Party. This event promises an unforgettable night with music's biggest names following the BET Awards.HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, June 30th, 2024, Topo Chico proudly presents 'Trophies' The BET After Party, hosted by Affinity Nightlife at Academy LA. This exclusive event promises an unforgettable evening celebrating the pinnacle of music's biggest names following the BET Awards.
A star-studded guest list including Robin Thicke, Bella Thorne, Kehlani, Babyface, Kane Brown, 6LACK, Tiffany Haddish and many more luminaries from music, film, and entertainment will gather at Academy LA for a night of unparalleled celebration. The event will feature sounds curated by celebrity DJs like Dj Vision and Dre Sinatra, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere throughout the night, with surprise guest performances adding to the excitement.
Founded by Adam Glove, Affinity Nightlife continues its tradition of curating exceptional nightlife experiences, bringing together VIPs, influencers, and tastemakers in the heart of Hollywood. The 'Trophies' after party promises to be a highlight of the cultural calendar, honoring excellence in entertainment while setting the stage for unforgettable moments.
Details at a Glance:
WHAT: 'Trophies' The BET After Party presented by Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
WHEN: Sunday, June 30th, 2024
WHERE: Academy LA, 6021 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA
WHO: A-list celebrities including Tiffany Haddish, Bella Thorne, Robin Thicke and more.
CONTACT: Susanna Paliotta / sales@theglitzygirl.com
For more information on Affinity Nightlife and its upcoming events, please visit Affinity Nightlife.
Media Contact: Susanna Paliotta
sales@theglitzygirl.com
About Affinity Nightlife: Affinity Nightlife is a premier Los Angeles-based event, casting, and promotion company with over 20 years of experience. Known for producing spectacular nightlife and lifestyle events globally, Affinity Nightlife specializes in hospitality, product placements, branding, marketing, and event production, catering to discerning clients and industry leaders.
Susanna Paliotta
Famous PR
+1 401-226-7454
