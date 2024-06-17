Senator John I. Kane announces funding for 9th District Food Banks.

Thornton, PA – Senator John I. Kane (Delaware/Chester) is proud to announce grant funding for two food banks within Senate District 9. Kennett Area Community Service (KACS) has been awarded $26,650 and the DELCO Food Project has received a grant award of $50,000.

This funding has been made possible through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. This initiative aims to bolster community organizations in their efforts to provide fresh, healthy food to those in need.

Senator John I. Kane shares his support, saying, “It’s a great feeling to see this funding reach deserving food banks in our district. These organizations work tirelessly to serve our community, and I am always eager to support them in their mission. It is through their work that we can help the folks who don’t know the source of their next meal. Together, we can work towards a future where no one in our district and our Commonwealth goes hungry.”

Kathy Hobson, Program Director of Delco Food Project/Imago Dei MCC, expressed her gratitude: “TEFAP food distributed by Share Food Program is our main source of food used to provide supplemental food to more than 200 Delaware County families a week. Our pantry has only been running for 4 years and we started by helping 30 families. Since that time the need in our neighborhood has doubled year after year. TEFAP and our dedicated volunteers are here every Thursday rain or shine with TEFAP/Share food to distribute. We could not do this work without these amazing partners!”

Leah Reynolds, Executive Director of KACS shared, “Kennett area community service is grateful for this kind of support so that we can continue our mission of helping the working poor in Southern Chester County.”

“Pennsylvania enjoys an incredible bounty of natural resources and generous communities willing to help feed those in need,” Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Expanding the capacity of community organizations to supply fresh, healthy food to families in need is a key element of Shapiro Administration’s strategy to invest in a healthier, more secure Pennsylvania.”

The funding is directed towards projects including mobile food pantries, expanded cold storage and warehouse space, delivery vehicles, and other investments that expand TEFAP’s reach into isolated or underserved rural or low-income communities.

This is the second round of TEFAP Reach and Resiliency Grants. In September 2023, Pennsylvania awarded $1.6 million to 39 organizations working to reduce food insecurity across the state.