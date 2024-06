In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, the following courthouses will be closed on Wednesday, June 19th: Bowman, Divide, Oliver, Richland, Steele, and Williams.

If services are needed in Steele County, please contact the Traill County Clerk's Office for assistance at 701-636-4454.

If services are needed in Williams County, please contact the McKenzie County Clerk’s Office for assistance at 701 854-8230.