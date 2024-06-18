Alfahive proudly announces the launch of RiskNest-AI alongside Generative Consulting Services
Alfahive announces RiskNest-AI & Generative AI Consulting, marking a dual leap forward in cyber risk management automation & advanced AI strategy implementationEDISON, NJ, US, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alfahive proudly announces the launch of RiskNest-AI alongside Generative AI Consulting Services, marking a significant stride in the realm of Cyber Risk Management. Alfahive currently oversees cyber risks exceeding USD 100 million across its enterprise clientele. With the rapid adoption of Generative AI, organizations are encountering novel threat landscapes, necessitating paradigm shifts in strategic approaches. To assist organizations in navigating third-party risks and fostering innovation in Cyber Security, Alfahive is excited to introduce its latest release of RiskNest–AI.
RiskNest-AI revolutionizes the validation process by automating document assessment and mapping cyber security controls. This advancement accelerates the validation process by a remarkable 70%, concurrently mitigating errors. Traditionally, risk analysts grapple with summarizing key assessment areas, a hurdle now effortlessly overcome with a single click through RiskNest-AI.
Anil Gandharve, President & Co-CEO at Alfahive, emphasizes the transformative potential of Generative AI, stating, "The power of Generative AI is a game-changer. We not only streamline assessment processes for CISO teams but also equip them with advanced Graph-based AI models to strategize and invest in accelerating and fortifying innovations within organizations."
Under the hood, RiskNest-AI integrates graph-based threat modeling, enhancing accuracy in threat assessment. This innovation empowers CISO organizations to meticulously analyze, quantify, and prioritize investments amidst a rapidly evolving landscape of threats.
Alfahive's foray into Generative AI Services stems from a natural progression, propelled by the imperative to safeguard Gen AI projects from multifaceted threats. From prompt injection to AI impersonations, jailbreaking, escalation of privileges, data leaks, and myriad other AI application threats, Alfahive has witnessed a surge in demand for AI & ML Ops and Security services. This surge catalyzed the expansion into AI Application development.
Reflecting on this strategic expansion, Rostow Ravanan, Chairman & CEO, remarks, "Alfahive has remained steadfast in its mission to pioneer cutting-edge solutions in Cybersecurity and Cyber Risk Management. As the demand for Generative AI escalates, we are thrilled to unveil our latest offerings tailored to provide specialized services in Generative AI security. This expansion into Generative AI consulting and implementation services underscores our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of our clients."
In conjunction with the official launch of its Generative AI Engineering & Consulting services, Alfahive highlights its involvement in healthcare domains. After operating in stealth mode for the past few months, Alfahive has diligently provided AI re-engineering and AI & ML Ops services.
With RiskNest-AI and Generative AI Consulting Services leading the way, Alfahive reaffirms its commitment to driving innovations in cybersecurity and addressing the evolving needs of the digital landscape. The company is invested in agent building using technologies such as Langchain and LlamaIndex and excels in generative AI, leveraging advanced models like GPT-4, Gemini, Llama, PaLM, and Mistral to create innovative solutions across various use cases on Azure, Google, and AWS clouds. Additionally, Alfahive specializes in domain-specific model customization, offering model training, human-in-the-loop implementations, and systems integration to accelerate innovation and reduce time to value.
