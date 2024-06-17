Skin Imaging System Market to Reach US$ 486.7 Million by 2034, Growing at 6.9% CAGR from US$ 249.6 Million in 2024
Sales of skin imaging systems are on the rise as more individuals prioritize addressing their skin abnormalities to align with increasing beauty standards,ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, INDIA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per Fact.MR’s new research report, revenue from the global skin imaging system market(皮膚画像システム市場) is estimated to reach US$ 249.6 million in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2034. As the prevalence of skin abnormalities rises, more individuals are seeking treatment, which is driving up the use of skin imaging devices to detect any issues.
Dermoscopy is utilized for skin cancer assessment, offering non-invasive imaging and capturing enlarged skin images for enhanced accuracy compared to visual inspection. With increasing awareness of cancer's detrimental effects and the presence of pigmented lesions, individuals are opting for surgical pigment removal. Skin imaging techniques ensure precise conclusions in such procedures.
Companies are investing in technological advancements to provide skin imaging equipment at a lower cost. Increased innovation and development efforts by manufacturers are projected to introduce more sophisticated technologies, boosting the acceptance and usage of skin imaging systems and driving significant market growth in the coming years.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global skin imaging system market is poised for substantial growth, projected to achieve a revenue of US$ 486.7 million by 2034. North America is expected to maintain a significant presence with a 33% market share by that year, reflecting its robust adoption of advanced medical technologies. Meanwhile, Japan's market is forecasted to expand at a steady CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2034, positioning the country to capture 30% of the East Asia market share by 2034. In Canada, the market is anticipated to grow to US$ 15 million by 2034, driven by increasing healthcare investments and technological advancements. Within the skin imaging system market, the acne segment is projected to see substantial growth, rising from US$ 19.9 million in 2024 to US$ 40.2 million by the end of 2034, driven by rising incidences of skin conditions globally. Lastly, the East Asia region as a whole is expected to experience robust growth, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2034, driven by increasing healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in countries like China, South Korea, and Japan. These trends underscore a promising outlook for the global skin imaging system market, fueled by technological advancements and increasing healthcare awareness worldwide.
“Introduction of computer-assisted full facial skin imaging systems in clinical and research settings is boosting market growth. In addition, skin imaging systems are integrated in rhinoplasty procedures for precise surgical planning,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence into Skin Imaging Systems Enhancing Diagnostic Accuracy
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become ingrained in the healthcare sector, propelled by advancements in deep learning algorithms and computer-based systems. Moreover, AI proves invaluable in basic research, surgical assistance, and image recognition tasks. AI-assisted image recognition for dermatological diagnosis is an emerging field of study.
Clinicians can utilize 3D imaging technologies to screen and identify skin-pigmented lesions and various disorders, providing an impartial evaluation and visual documentation of lesion locations. By employing sophisticated software alongside dermatoscopes, dermatologists can efficiently match each close-up image with the corresponding lesion indicated on the 3D body map.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the skin imaging system market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (full-body imaging systems, face imaging systems, dermatoscopy imaging, software), indication (skin cancer diagnostics, skin rejuvenation, acne, warts, hair health & removal, psoriasis, dark spots, wrinkles & pores, injectables, facelifts, rhinoplasty, surgical planning, pigmented lesions, plastic & reconstructive surgery, vitiligo, others), technology (ultrasound imaging, optical coherence tomography, confocal microscopy, dermatoscopy, total body photography, others), and end user (hospitals, independent dermatology clinics, dermatology clinic chains, aesthetic clinics), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
