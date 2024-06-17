Local Businesses Don't Utilize Google Business to Their Advantage - Alex Dawson
In a sample of 3,000 service-based businesses such as paving, roofing, renovation, and painting, about 74% did not have a Google Business setup.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small and local businesses in Chicago are missing out on thousands of potential customers every month due to the lack of their presence on Google. To be exact, it is because of not having a business profile set up. Evolve with Digital, a leading branding, web design, and marketing agency based in Chicago, is stepping up to help.
Evolve with Digital is offering a free online training program available until September to educate small and local business owners on the importance of Google Business profiles and how to effectively grow their presence. Participants will also receive free setup services upon completing the training.
The team at Evolve conducted research in the Illinois area to determine how many local businesses use Google Business profiles to attract customers. The numbers are very interesting.
In a sample of 3,000 service-based businesses such as paving, roofing, renovation, and painting, about 74% did not have a Google Business setup. Most of these businesses had Facebook profiles or pages and unclaimed Yelp profiles.
Among the 26% that had Google Business profiles, only 11% actively worked on ranking them.
In other niches, the data was slightly different.
For example, in a sample of 400 dental practices, about 53% had Google Business profiles, with 32% actively working on ranking their profiles higher.
“Google Business is a necessity without alternative for most local business niches.” said Alex Dawson, CTO of Evolve with Digital. “Having a social media profile is far from enough. Even the websites, most of the ones we have seen while doing the research, are not doing the job they are intended to do. They are slow, not SE optimized, and quite frankly, have no real purpose.” He continued by explaining why Google Business plays such a big role. “It’s free to set up and it’s free to run. The number of potential customers you can reach each month is counted in thousands. Local businesses don't use this opportunity to their advantage and they absolutely should.” said Dawson.
Evolve with Digital has a proven track record of success, as reflected in their glowing reviews on Google, Yelp, and Facebook. This training is an opportunity for local businesses to learn from experts and take their local business to the next level.
For more information and to sign up for the free training, visit Evolve with Digital - Web Design Chicago
Alex Dawson
Evolve with Digital - Web Design Chicago
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube