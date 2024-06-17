Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Trends Point Towards US$ 14.37 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR
Widespread Use of Vinyl Acetate Monomers Widespread in Construction Industry for Improved Adhesion Purposes: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vinyl acetate monomers are key solutions in resins and polymers that are used in shale gas exploration and the construction industry, as asserted in the updated research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The global vinyl acetate monomer market has been calculated at US$ 9.08 billion in 2024 and analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034.
Expansion of the construction industry around the world is generating huge demand for vinyl acetate monomers for adhesive purposes. In addition, more people are consuming packaged food products, which is increasing the adoption of effective packaging options where vinyl acetate monomers are widely used. Further, growing expenditure in the redecoration and renovation of households owing to the constantly changing lifestyles and tastes of consumers is set to strengthen the demand for vinyl acetate monomers.
Changing eating patterns of people due to the fast-moving population of working people is contributing to the growth of the food service industry, which is subsequently leading to vinyl acetate monomer demand.
Key Takeaway from Market Study:
Worldwide demand for vinyl acetate monomers is estimated at a market value of US$ 9.08 billion in 2024. The global vinyl acetate monomer market is projected to reach US$ 14.37 billion by the end of 2034.
The market has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034. Sales of vinyl acetate monomers in South Korea are approximated to rise at a 5.2% CAGR through 2034.
East Asia is evaluated to acquire 24.6% of global market revenue share by the end of 2034. Vinyl acetate monomers of <99% purity are expected to account for 69.2% of the global market share by 2034.
“Increasing number of construction projects and rising shale gas exploration are key factors contributing to the growing consumption of vinyl acetate monomers in these end-use industries,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Country-wise Insights:
The report released by Fact.MR, a provider of competitive intelligence and market research, projects that by the end of 2034, East Asia would own 24.6% of the global market revenue share. Vinyl acetate monomers are selling well in the area due to the growing demand for paints, varnishes, and adhesives from the infrastructure sector. Additionally, the region's need for adhesives for food product packaging is expanding, which is expanding the range of applications for vinyl acetate monomers.
What is the reason behind the increasing demand in the US for vinyl acetate monomers?
By the end of 2034, the United States is expected to have 73.5% of the North American market. Vinyl acetate monomers' adhesive qualities are predicted to boost demand for them in the building sector. Vinyl acetate monomers are selling well because of the construction industry's increasing needs for adhesives.
The nation's growing inclination toward online shopping is fueling the need for packaging solutions, which in turn is increasing demand for vinyl acetate monomers.
What Makes China the Leader of the East Asian Market?
By the end of 2034, China is predicted to own 57.3% of the East Asian market share. One common nonionic water-based polymer that works well for water-based cosmetics and personal care items is polyvinyl alcohol. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the packaging industry's expansion will increase demand for polyvinyl alcohol, which will ultimately result in sales of vinyl acetate monomer.
Favorable Regulatory Environment in East Asia:
Sales of vinyl acetate monomers in East Asia are projected to rise at a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$ 3.53 billion by 2034-end. A supportive regulatory environment in East Asia is anticipated to lead to the rising adoption of vinyl acetate monomers. In addition, the presence of various end-use industries, including electronics, cosmetics & toiletries, packaging products, etc. is driving demand for vinyl acetate monomers in the region.
Key Market Players:
ShinEtsu, LyondellBasell Industries, Sipchem, Kuraray Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemicals, Dairen Chemical Corp., Lotte Chemical Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Celanese Corporation, and Royal Dutch Shell are some of the leading manufacturers of vinyl acetate monomers across geographies.
More Valuable Insights on Offer:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the vinyl acetate monomer market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on purity (99% & above, <99%), application (polyvinyl alcohol, polyvinyl acetate, ethylene vinyl acetate, ethylene vinyl alcohol), and end-use industry (packaging, construction, textiles, cosmetics), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
