Bitget lists ArtFi (ARTFI) the trending WEB3 Art Platform on Spot and PoolX

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of ArtFi, a platform to buy bluechip art from established and emerging artists. The native token will be listed on Bitget's PoolX platform for users to stake USDT and BGB to gain ARTFI tokens. Deposits for the token are open, trading will be available at 11:00 UTC, 17 June 2024.

Artfi is a pioneering investment platform designed to revolutionize the traditional art world by merging it with the innovative Web3 infrastructure. Its mission is to democratize the fine art and collectibles market and allow users to participate in the financial benefits of investing in iconic blue-chip artworks by world-famous artists. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology and NFTs, Artfi makes it possible for everyone to collectively own highly valued art and gain access to an alternative asset class for portfolio diversification.

Artfi’s ecosystem works on concepts including selection, acquisition, fractionalization, trading, sale, and royalties. Art experts choose high-quality artworks with clear provenance for acquisition. These artworks are held on consignment to ensure authenticity. Once acquired, the artworks are divided into multiple NFTs, allowing shared ownership. These NFTs can be traded or held, with the option to stake them for potentially earning royalties from secondary market trades. When market conditions are favorable, the community can decide to sell the artwork, with proceeds shared among NFT holders. Secondary market sales also generate royalties for the community, minters, and consignors.

ARTFI, the native token of Artfi, is now live on Bitget. As a deflationary utility token on the Sui blockchain, ARTFI is used for NFT marketplace payments, rewards stakers, and serves as a store of value. The buy-back and burn mechanism reduces supply, potentially increasing the token's value. Holding ARTFI tokens offers benefits like early access to exclusive art offerings and participation in revenue distribution. Users can trade ARTFI on Bitget to take advantage of this new opportunity in the art world.

PoolX offers mining pools where token rewards are distributed hourly based on how much participants have staked. Hourly snapshots of staked amounts ensure accurate reward calculations. Each mining pool on PoolX has its own Annual Percentage Rate (APR), giving users various opportunities to maximize their potential token earnings. Users can redeem their staked tokens at any time, with assets automatically returning to their spot accounts after the mining period ends.

Recently, Bitget listed trending low-cap high potential projects like Ulti Protocol (ULTI), Taiko (TAIKO), and JungleDoge (JUNGLE), Ethermail (ENT) and now ArtFi (ARTFI) on PoolX for users to experience stake-to-mine potential benefits.

With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, Bitget is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 900 coins and 1000+ pairs. Bitget continues to lead in the crypto derivatives market, with its Open Interest (OI) indicator surging past $6 billion on May 4, securing a substantial 25% share of the total market. The new launch of PoolX platform for stake-to-mine service has attracted significant participation with high APR rates. Tokens such as Kitten Haimer (KHAI), Dimitra (DMTR), Roost Coin (ROOST), and Nettensor (NAO) showed remarkable performance, boosting PoolX’s popularity since its launch in April 2024.

