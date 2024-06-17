Dank Demoss stars on Deb's House Reality TV Competition for Rising Female Rappers
Dank Demoss made her TV debut on WEtv and ALLBLK as a contestant on Deb's House.NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new reality TV competition series hosted by legendary music mogul Deb Antney started with a nationwide hunt for rap's next female superstar MC. The premiere of Deb's House on WEtv and ALLBLK on June 14th included contestant Dank Demoss. She is one of eight on an incredible journey to be crowned Ms. Deb's "chosen one" and the next rap superstar.
Dank – affectionately known as "Big Dank" by her fans – set out to take the competition by storm. The music industry reality series filmed in and around New York is a first of its kind. A high-stakes rap cypher hosted by The Source sets the bar in the premiere episode. Dank brings her authentic and powerful artistry from the stage to the screen.
Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Dank's music is a reflection of her raw honesty and relatable lyrics. Her fearless expression of her thoughts has earned her a dedicated fan base. Dank's music delves into real-life issues, offering authentic content for her listeners. Her larger-than-life presence and genuine personality make her a standout contestant. Stay updated with the latest show developments on @WEtv and @WatchALLBLK.
Dank is steadily releasing singles and is currently working on several projects, including an EP. Recent tracks, "For My Bytches," and "Got Me Like," which has a music video, are creating a stir. Likewise, engagement is still heightened from a fan-favorite moment at the City Girl Cypher. Dank Demoss is also making moves behind the scenes with the revival of her father's record label, F.S.D. Records, and taking the reins in honor of his legacy.
Connect w/ Dank Online:
IG: @dankdemoss
TikTok: @realbigdankdemoss2
YT: @OfficialDankDemoss
