Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,733 in the last 365 days.

Dank Demoss stars on Deb's House Reality TV Competition for Rising Female Rappers

Dank Demoss made her TV debut on WEtv and ALLBLK as a contestant on Deb's House.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new reality TV competition series hosted by legendary music mogul Deb Antney started with a nationwide hunt for rap's next female superstar MC. The premiere of Deb's House on WEtv and ALLBLK on June 14th included contestant Dank Demoss. She is one of eight on an incredible journey to be crowned Ms. Deb's "chosen one" and the next rap superstar.

Dank – affectionately known as "Big Dank" by her fans – set out to take the competition by storm. The music industry reality series filmed in and around New York is a first of its kind. A high-stakes rap cypher hosted by The Source sets the bar in the premiere episode. Dank brings her authentic and powerful artistry from the stage to the screen.

Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Dank's music is a reflection of her raw honesty and relatable lyrics. Her fearless expression of her thoughts has earned her a dedicated fan base. Dank's music delves into real-life issues, offering authentic content for her listeners. Her larger-than-life presence and genuine personality make her a standout contestant. Stay updated with the latest show developments on @WEtv and @WatchALLBLK.

Dank is steadily releasing singles and is currently working on several projects, including an EP. Recent tracks, "For My Bytches," and "Got Me Like," which has a music video, are creating a stir. Likewise, engagement is still heightened from a fan-favorite moment at the City Girl Cypher. Dank Demoss is also making moves behind the scenes with the revival of her father's record label, F.S.D. Records, and taking the reins in honor of his legacy.

Connect w/ Dank Online:
IG: @dankdemoss
TikTok: @realbigdankdemoss2
YT: @OfficialDankDemoss

###

Sarah Freiseis
Playbook MG
sarah@playbookmg.com

You just read:

Dank Demoss stars on Deb's House Reality TV Competition for Rising Female Rappers

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more