Jitsu CEO Raj Ramanan Reveals how the Delivery Experience Can Make or Break a Brand's Reputation
Ramanan will take the stage at this summer’s Outdoor Retailer & Outdoor Design + Innovation show in Salt Lake City on June 17
The reality is that a brand’s reputation can be damaged if the delivery experience is not prioritized.”BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, US, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMERYVILLE, CA, June 17, 2024 — Jitsu, the last mile delivery provider that helps brands meet and exceed customer expectations, today announced CEO Raj Ramanan is leading the educational session “Why the Delivery Experience Can Make or Break a Brand's Reputation“ at the Outdoor Retailer & Outdoor Design + Innovation show. Raj’s presentation will be geared toward brand and customer experience (CX) leaders, arming them with valuable insights on how the delivery experience impacts brand reputation.
“The most forward-thinking brands are spending significant time and effort building a modern and seamless online shopping experience, but even the greatest products can be quickly undermined by a less-than-desirable delivery experience,” according to Raj Ramanan, CEO, Jitsu. “The reality is that a brand’s reputation can be damaged if the delivery experience is not prioritized.”
Raj’s session is open to all show attendees:
Event: “Why the Delivery Experience Can Make or Break a Brand’s Reputation,” an educational session hosted by Jitsu CEO Raj Ramanan
Date: Monday, June 17, 2024
Time: 3:30 p.m. MT
Location: Outdoor Retailer & Outdoor Design + Innovation Show, The Camp section of the show’s exhibit hall, Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
During the presentation, Raj will address key questions about building an exceptional delivery experience, including:
• Why is doorstep delivery—and the last-mile portion of the delivery—integral to a brand’s CX strategy?
• What does a great delivery experience look like from the shopper’s perspective?
• Does a premium delivery experience automatically translate to higher delivery costs for the brand?
Ramanan will also share what he’s learned from meeting with leading brands and retailers during the past year, in addition to debunking long standing myths on the lack of sustainable solutions within the last-mile delivery space.
