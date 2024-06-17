Palladin Technologies Appoints Jeff Cosseboom as New Head of Sales
Palladin Technologies is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jeff Cosseboom as the new Head of Sales.
Jeff's extensive experience and remarkable achievements in sales leadership align perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palladin Technologies, a leading provider of innovative tech solutions and services to the communications and media industries, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jeff Cosseboom as the new Head of Sales. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Jeff brings a wealth of experience in sales leadership, strategic growth, and customer engagement that will be instrumental in driving Palladin Technologies' expansion and market presence.
— Ryan Prescott
Jeff’s career is marked by his exceptional ability to build and lead high-performing sales teams, foster strong client relationships, and implement successful sales strategies. His proven track record of driving revenue growth and his deep understanding of the technology landscape and communications and media industries make him an ideal fit for Palladin Technologies as the company continues to innovate and scale its operations.
"Jeff's extensive experience and remarkable achievements in sales leadership align perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation," said Ryan Prescott, EVP of Market Operations, of Palladin Technologies. "We are confident that adding Jeff to this pivotal role will further accelerate our organization’s scalability, growth and success."
Before joining Palladin Technologies, Jeff held key leadership roles at several prominent technology firms including driving the establishment and growth of sales and sales engineering at Vlocity and Salesforce for the Communications and Media Cloud product lines. His expertise spans various facets of sales management, including market analysis, customer acquisition, and strategic partnerships. Jeff's collaborative leadership style and commitment to excellence have consistently delivered exceptional results, earning him recognition as a transformative leader in the industry.
In his new role, Jeff will oversee Palladin Technologies' sales organization, driving business development initiatives, expanding market reach, and enhancing the overall customer experience. His strategic vision and hands-on approach will be crucial in achieving the company's ambitious growth targets.
"I am excited to join Palladin Technologies and lead the sales team in this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry," said Jeff Cosseboom. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Palladin Technologies to drive innovation, deliver value to our customers, and achieve our strategic objectives."
Palladin Technologies remains committed to providing cutting-edge technology solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. With Jeff Cosseboom at the helm of the sales division, the company is confidently poised for continued success and sustained growth.
About Palladin Technologies:
Palladin Technologies, a Crest Salesforce partner founded in 2016, specializes in Salesforce Implementation, Managed Services, and Turnkey Business Process Outsourcing Services. Boasting a rapidly growing team with over 300 Salesforce certifications, the company has its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, but serves clients worldwide through its global locations.
Elizabeth Rasmusson
Palladin Technologies
+1 404-509-1156
email us here