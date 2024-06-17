New Hotel Galway Rooms Welcomes First Guests
A new quirky hotel in Galway has welcomed its first guests to rave reviews after opening its doors last month.GALWAY, CO. GALWAY, IRELAND, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new quirky hotel in Galway has welcomed its first guests to rave reviews after opening its doors last month.
Galway Rooms, located above the Galway Arms Inn at 65 Dominick Street Lower in the town’s West End, has recently undergone a full renovation after being taken on and transformed by No Fixed Abode, a small independently-owned hospitality group based in Galway.
The group, which also runs Woodquay Hostel and Ben Lettery in Connemara, put their heart and soul into transforming the building into a go-to stop-off for travellers exploring Galway.
Galway Rooms has a range of options for travellers, including affordable doubles, spacious kings, flexible triples and friendly twins - all with brand new Instagram-worthy decor, and costing from just €140 a night. Each room includes free wi-fi, tea and coffee station and a private en-suite.
Sinead Healy, owner and founder of the company behind Galway Rooms, said: “We are proud to be a Galway-owned independent hospitality group. And as such we are delighted to add Galway Rooms to our portfolio of properties in Galway.
“We have enjoyed welcoming independent hospitality, autonomous travellers to our city centre hostel in Woodquay for a number of years and wanted to offer city centre accommodation that offered more privacy at a reasonable price.
“Galway Rooms is right in the heart of Galway’s West End - unique, quirky and traditional, which are all qualities we aspire to provide to our guests. And so far the feedback has been fantastic.”
Galway Rooms uses a unique pin code system for guests to access the hotel and their rooms. No lost keys or racing to beat the lock-up time if flights are delayed, just check in and chill out from the get-go. An independent spirit is what it’s all about.
Donna O’Brien, head of guest experience across the Group, said: “Our boutique hotel offers a blend of style and convenience with our innovative self-check-in system. Guests are welcomed into a cosy, stylish building in the bustling West End, enjoying the freedom of flexible check-in times and bypassing traditional front desk queues. Their Galway adventure starts the moment they arrive!
“Each room is newly designed to provide a chill, relaxing vibe, featuring cosy bedding, high-speed Wi-Fi, and coffee on tap. Located just steps away from Galway's bustling shops, amazing eateries, and lively cultural spots, Galway Rooms is an unforgettable stay.”
Galway Rooms has been a huge hit since opening its doors last month, and hundreds of guests have already experienced the chilled-out vibe and easy accommodation, with common comments including the great decor, fantastic central location, easy pin entry system, and even the amazing water pressure in the showers!
