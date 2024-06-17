Toronto Community Benefits Network Announces the Winners of the Canadian Building Diversity Awards (BDA)
National Awards Championing Diversity in the Canadian Construction Industry Celebrates 16 organizations and individuals across the country
The Building Diversity Awards Gala is our way of acknowledging leaders that are paving the way for a more inclusive construction industry and contributing to sustainable communities across Canada.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto Community Benefits Network (TCBN) announces the winners of the annual Building Diversity Awards (BDA), an awards ceremony and fundraising gala celebrating visionary leaders and organizations championing diversity, equity and inclusion in Canada’s construction industry. This year’s Building Diversity Awards competition, saw submissions from across the country, and culminated in an inspiring evening gala hosted by media personalities Sebastian Clovis and Patricia Jaggernauth at the Meridian Arts Centre in Toronto, ON.
— Rosemarie Powell, Executive Director, TCBN
Established by TCBN in partnership with its community, labour, and industry partners, and presented by Desjardins Group, the BDA acknowledges the importance of championing diversity and leveraging local talent, to build the construction industry. Nominations were assessed based on the Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks: Standards for Organizations Around the World, which ensured a comprehensive and fair evaluation of nominees' contributions towards diversity, equity and inclusion.
“The Building Diversity Awards Gala is our way of acknowledging leaders that are paving the way for a more inclusive construction industry and contributing to sustainable communities across Canada. We’re encouraged by a growing recognition that there is value in community partnerships and that endeavouring to reflect the communities that we serve just makes sense.” Rosemarie Powell, Executive Director, TCBN
See the full list of award recipients below:
Leading on Diversity Award: Owner / Client / Developer
The Daniels Corporation
Leading on Diversity Award: Contractor
NCC Investment Group Inc.
Leading on Diversity Award: Union
The Canadian District of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBCIA)
NexGen Builders Award: Mentor
Bubba Qwulshemut
NexGen Builders Award: Mentee
Nikki Muswaggon
NexGen Builders Award: Employer
Purpose Construction
Community Benefits Award: Champion
Brenda Ireland
Community Benefits Award: Coalition
Trades NL: Building Trades of Newfoundland and Labrador
Community Benefits Award: Project
Rexdale-Casino Woodbine Community Benefits Agreement
Contractor to Watch Award
Keyz To Your Home Renovations
Contractor to Watch Award: Ontario
Fastwel Contractors Inc.
Contractor to Watch Award: Quebec
Retrofit Construction
Contractor to Watch: Nova Scotia
Carvery’s Construction Ltd
Community Benefits Award: Lifetime Achievement
Clifton Donegal
David Lepage
Jane Wilson
Key sponsors such as Aecon, Carpenters Union, Deloitte, EllisDon, working alongside other generous partners, are instrumental in advancing our mission towards a more inclusive construction sector. Key among them are Toronto and York Region Labour Council, the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario and Canada's Building Trades Unions as well as the Afro Canadian Contractors Association, BuildForce Canada, RESCON and ULI Toronto.
About BDA and TCBN:
Toronto Community Benefits Network (TCBN) spearheads BDA to champion diversity, equity, inclusion, and reconciliation within Canada’s construction industry. With a network spanning over 120 organisations across the Greater Toronto Area and engaging more than 20,000 supporters nationwide, TCBN is a pivotal force in inclusive job creation, sustainable development, and community empowerment. BDA also serves as an essential fundraiser for initiatives like the NexGen Builders, which generate significant construction job opportunities and career advancements for minorities, women, and newcomers.
Rosemarie Powell
Toronto Community Benefits Network
+1 416-573-8819
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn