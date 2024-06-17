Challenges and Opportunities in the Phosgene Market 2024-2033

Phosgene Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Phosgene Market will grow to $6.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global phosgene market is projected to grow from $4.51 billion in 2023 to $4.84 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Despite the challenges posed by its toxicity and regulatory constraints, the market is anticipated to reach $6.1 billion by 2028, driven by the continued growth in chemical manufacturing, polyurethane foam production, and the expanding pharmaceutical industry.

Expansion of the Pharmaceutical Industry Drives Market Growth

The expansion of the pharmaceutical industry is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the phosgene market. Phosgene is utilized as a key building block for producing pharmaceutical active ingredients, specialty plastics, and in peptide synthesis. For instance, the production value of pharmaceuticals in Europe increased from $347.31 billion in 2021 to $364.26 billion in 2022, highlighting the sector's growth and its positive impact on the phosgene market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global phosgene market with a detailed sample report:

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the phosgene market include Altivia, Paushak Ltd., VanDemark Chemical Inc., Synthesia AS, Puyang Shenghuade Chemical Co Ltd., ISOCHEM, UPL Ltd., Atul Ltd., GNFC Ltd., SABIC, Clariant AG, Huntsman Corporation, and others. These companies focus on strategic partnerships to enhance growth and expand market presence. For instance, in September 2022, SK Capital Partners and Comvest Partners invested in VanDeMark Chemical Inc., aiming to expand its presence in the fine chemistries market.

Phosgene Market Segments

The phosgene market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Derivatives: Isocyanates, Chloroformates, Carbamoyl Chlorides, Other Derivatives

2) By Application: Methyl Diphenyl Diisocyanate, Toluene Diisocyanate, Polycarbonate Resins, Others Application

3) By End-Use: Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Dyes, Fine Chemicals, Polycarbonates, Specialty Chemicals, Other End-users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the phosgene market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading the market. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global phosgene market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/phosgene-global-market-report

Phosgene Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Phosgene Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on phosgene market size, phosgene market drivers and trends, phosgene market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The phosgene market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

