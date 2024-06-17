Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The nanotechnology-based medical devices market size is expected to see exponential growth. It will grow to $12.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nanotechnology-based medical devices market is projected to grow from $2.69 billion in 2023 to $3.65 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 35.9%. Despite challenges in the healthcare sector, the market is anticipated to reach $12.44 billion by 2028, driven by an increase in chronic disease burden, enhanced drug delivery systems, and the rise of minimally invasive procedures.

Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth

The increasing adoption of personalized medicine is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the nanotechnology-based medical device market. Personalized medicine tailors medical treatment and interventions to the individual characteristics of each patient. Nanotechnology-based medical devices play a crucial role in personalized medicine by offering precise tools for diagnostics, drug delivery, and treatment customization at the molecular level. For instance, the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved 37 new molecular entities in 2022, with approximately 34% classified as personalized medicines by the Personalized Medicine Coalition, driving the market's growth.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the nanotechnology-based medical devices market include Johnson & Johnson, General Electric Company, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These companies focus on product innovation to strengthen their market positions. For instance, Ended Pharmaceuticals, in collaboration with Nonskin London, developed a nanotechnology-based eye gel serum called Eyecare, containing safety-tested natural ingredients.

Segments:

• By Product: Active Implantable Devices, Biochips, Implantable Materials, Medical Textiles And Wound Dressings, Other Products

• By Application: Therapeutic Applications, Diagnostic Applications, Research Applications

• By End-Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the nanotechnology-based medical devices market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities in regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on nanotechnology-based medical devices market size, nanotechnology-based medical devices market drivers and trends, nanotechnology-based medical devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The nanotechnology-based medical devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

