Marfeel Makes Strategic Move to Gain US Market Leadership with Appointment of Greg Coleman to Board of Directors
Marfeel appoints Greg Coleman to its Board, strengthening its US market leadership with his expertise. This move aims to accelerate Marfeel’s growth in the US.
With our combined expertise, I am confident we will not only continue our momentum but take-by-storm our presence in the US market.”BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marfeel, a global leader in Content Analytics for publishers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Coleman to its Board of Directors. Greg, a distinguished figure in the media industry with a proven track record of success, brings invaluable expertise that will significantly bolster Marfeel’s expansion efforts in the United States.
With a successful career spanning decades, Greg Coleman has held leadership positions at some of the world’s most influential media companies, including Yahoo, Huffington Post, Criteo, and BuzzFeed. His strategic vision and deep understanding of the media landscape make him the ideal addition to Marfeel’s board as the company aims to gain the market leader position in the US market. “I am thrilled to join Marfeel’s Board of Directors at such a pivotal time,” said Coleman. “Marfeel’s innovation and excellence in publishing analytics solutions are unparalleled. With our combined expertise, I am confident we will not only continue our momentum but take-by-storm our presence in the US market.”
Marfeel has already established a robust foothold in the US, acquiring high-profile brands such as Business Insider, Techcrunch and Static Media. The addition of Greg Coleman is set to accelerate this growth trajectory, amplifying Marfeel’s sales and customer success operations to unprecedented levels.
Jen Wong, COO of Reddit and a Marfeel Board Member underscored the significance of this strategic move: “Having Greg on board is a game-changer for Marfeel. His deep industry knowledge and strategic insights will be pivotal as we push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital publishing today. Together, we are poised to hold a strong position in the market and set new industry standards.”
“We are beyond excited to welcome Greg to our Board of Directors,” added Beumala, Chief Executive Officer at Marfeel. “His extensive experience, innovative approach, will be crucial as we not only sustain but exponentially accelerate our growth in the US.”
With this powerhouse addition to its leadership team, Marfeel is primed to execute its ambitious growth plans and deliver unparalleled value to its partners and clients in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
About Marfeel:
Marfeel offers content analytics and data activation solutions for publishers worldwide. Through multiple playbooks and views, Marfeel’s one-stop-shop brings everything together, enabling publishers to make data-driven decisions in a heartbeat. Teams align around effective strategies with everything they need to track content production, audience development, SEO, subscriptions, and monetization. Our AI-powered features empower the newsroom with accessible analytics, generate suggestions based on publishers’ own historical data and guide Editors to what to do next.
Marfeel is at the forefront of personal data protection with all IAB TCF2.0 compliant CMPs and GDPR, CNIL, CCPA, LGPD, and Garante-ready technology designed for the next generation of privacy regulation.
